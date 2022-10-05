Home of the Week: Tired of your commute? With this Arlington condo, you can mix things up.

Year built 1926

Square feet 1,983

Bedrooms 4

Baths 3 full

Fee $236 a month (estimated)

Water/Sewer Public

Options. This two-unit condo building offers several for your commute. Minuteman Bikeway is less than 500 feet away, the Red Line’s Alewife Station is a smidge over a half mile away, and Route 2 is a minute or two up nearby Lake Street.

The condo featured here is one of two in the building. A Louis Jean Media

Both units underwent an overhaul completed this year. In the foyer of the unit featured here, the tile floor shifts to a refinished white oak. A coat closet awaits your winter finest.

The foyer opens into a living room that is far more expansive than expected. It’s 25 feet long (a total of 300 square feet) and awash in natural light from a bevy of windows. (FYI: There are 10 double-hung ones.) The room features recessed lighting in its partially coffered ceiling, which highlights the depth of the room with its ladder-like pattern. A gas fireplace clad in large-format gray porcelain tile warms the space.

The living room features a partially coffered ceiling. A Louis Jean Media

From the opening in the living room, you can see through to the dining room, past the kitchen, and out a glass door to the back deck.

A chandelier does not define the dining area, but it seems to be the perfect spot for a table — bathed in the light from three windows: two double-hung and a transom.

A glass door to the driveway sits between the dining area and kitchen, offering a quick trip to deposit groceries. The kitchen, which is galley style, has a peninsula providing seating for three and a quartz countertop with a waterfall edge. The space also features gray Shaker-style cabinetry, tube-like pendant lighting, recessed lighting, stainless-steel appliances (including a gas stove), and a quartz backsplash that mimics the veining of marble.

The dining area shares an open space with the kitchen. A Louis Jean Media

The backsplash and counters in the kitchen are quartz. A Louis Jean Media

The home has two bedrooms on this floor, found on either side of a full bath that was designed with a modern aesthetic: a wall-mounted sink with a white quartz top and cabinetry clad in an espresso-colored wood veneer. The flooring is gray ceramic tile, and the shower has multiple heads, a marble mosaic-pebble floor, a polished-porcelain surround, and frameless glass doors.

The bedroom to the left of this bath is 138 square feet and has two windows, a pair of closets, and a nondescript overhead light. The other bedroom is a near mirror image but smaller, at 112 square feet. It doesn’t have a ceiling light and comes with a single double-door closet.

This bedroom, the bigger of the two on the main floor, offers two windows and a pair of closets. A Louis Jean Media

The two bedrooms on the main floor share this full bath. A Louis Jean Media

The other bedrooms and baths are on the lower level, reached via a stairway just beyond the kitchen. At the foot of the stairs, there is what could be called an anything room. It’s a 253-square-foot rectangle without any support beams to dictate where you can, and cannot, put your furniture. There is one basement-style window, as well as recessed lighting.

A short hallway off this room connects to a bedroom suite, a bedroom, and a full bath. The solo bedroom is 100 square feet and comes with a full-sized window, recessed lighting, and a closet with double sliding doors.

The suite features a bedroom area that is 132 square feet, a full-size window, two sliding door closets, recessed lighting, and an adjoining bath that has an espresso-colored floating double vanity with a white porcelain counter, as well as a gray ceramic tile floor and a shower with a marble mosaic pebble floor, polished-porcelain walls, and a glass sliding door.

The owner suite is 132 square feet and has two sliding door closets. A Louis Jean Media

The owner suite bath has a dual vanity and a shower. A Louis Jean Media

The final stop in this hallway, the third bath, also serves as a laundry room. The bathroom area has a tub/shower combination with a glass panel to deflect the spray and a polished porcelain tile wall; a gray ceramic tile floor; recessed lighting; and a wide floating vanity clad in an espresso-colored wood veneer with a white quartz counter and drawers with pulls.

The main full bath on the lower level also serves as a laundry room. A Louis Jean Media

The unit includes one garage space, a second off-street tandem parking space, and exclusive use of the fenced-in patio.

The patio is for the exclusive use of this unit. A Louis Jean Media

Louis Cirignano of The Synergy Group in Winchester is the listing agent.

Louis Cirignano of The Synergy Group in Winchester is the listing agent.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.