Mac Jones takes the first reps at Patriots practice, but Brian Hoyer is absent

Brian Hoyer, who suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s game, was not at practice as he makes his way through the NFL’s protocols.

Jones, recovering from a high ankle sprain, took the first reps ahead of rookie Bailey Zappe and newcomer Garrett Gilbert during the window when reporters were allowed to watch.

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones took a step toward returning Wednesday when he was able to step into his throws during warmups at a walkthrough practice in the Patriots field house.

Coach Bill Belichick said Jones was “making progress” in his rehab but didn’t elaborate on a timeline for a return by him or Hoyer.

The status of the quarterbacks will become more clear when the club issues its participation report at 4 p.m.

Zappe, the third-stringer, stepped in against the Packers this past Sunday after Hoyer sustained a head injury in the first quarter.

Asked before practice about starting Zappe against Detroit, Belichick said, “We’ll see. I don’t know, just take it day to day.”

In other notes, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton returned to practice in a red noncontact jersey. He has been out since suffering a broken collarbone in the preseason.

Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), who missed the loss in Green Bay, also returned to practice.

