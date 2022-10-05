Mac Jones takes the first reps at Patriots practice, but Brian Hoyer is absent

FOXBOROUGH — Mac Jones took a step toward returning Wednesday when he was able to step into his throws during warmups at a walkthrough practice in the Patriots field house.
Jones, recovering from a high ankle sprain, took the first reps ahead of rookie Bailey Zappe and newcomer Garrett Gilbert during the window when reporters were allowed to watch.
Brian Hoyer, who suffered a concussion in last Sunday’s game, was not at practice as he makes his way through the NFL’s protocols.
Coach Bill Belichick said Jones was “making progress” in his rehab but didn’t elaborate on a timeline for a return by him or Hoyer.
The status of the quarterbacks will become more clear when the club issues its participation report at 4 p.m.
Zappe, the third-stringer, stepped in against the Packers this past Sunday after Hoyer sustained a head injury in the first quarter.
Asked before practice about starting Zappe against Detroit, Belichick said, “We’ll see. I don’t know, just take it day to day.”
In other notes, rookie receiver Tyquan Thornton returned to practice in a red noncontact jersey. He has been out since suffering a broken collarbone in the preseason.
Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy (shoulder), who missed the loss in Green Bay, also returned to practice.
