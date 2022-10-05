EMass girls’ soccer: An eight-point week from King Philip’s Ella Pisani headlines top performances

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet –– An outside wing, the junior found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 Northeastern Conference victory over Beverly on Friday. Boughner (3 goals, 1 assist) also shined in a 6-0 league win over Gloucester.
Alex Cook, Somerset Berkley –– The senior dazzled in a 6-0 South Coast Conference win over Greater New Bedford, amassing a career-high four goals.
Lily Ford, Bridgewater-Raynham –– The senior recorded a goal and three assists in a 5-0 nonleague win over Barnstable on Friday, following it up with a three-goal effort in a 4-2 Southeast Conference victory against Dartmouth.
Georgie Orlandella, Nauset –– The junior tallied five goals and assists in two games. After netting two in a 3-1 Cape & Islands League win over Falmouth, Orlandella followed it up with a three-goal, two-assist effort in a 7-0 league win against Dennis-Yarmouth.
Advertisement
Ella Pisani, King Philip –– The senior compiled eight points, willing the Warriors (7-1-1) to three Hockomock League wins. In a 7-2 win over Sharon, Pisani accumulated a goal and four assists before tallying a goal in a 2-0 victory over North Attleborough on Friday. The Fairfield University commit then scored twice in a key 3-0 victory vs. Canton on Monday.
Emily Sandelli, Greater Lowell –– The sophomore totaled seven goals and two assists in three games. In a 4-2 Commonwealth defeat to Mystic Valley, Sandelli netted both goals for the Gryphons (7-3). Sandelli scored three times and added an assist in a 5-1 league win over Northeast and recorded two goals and an assist in a 5-2 victory over Lowell Catholic.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.