EMass girls’ soccer: An eight-point week from King Philip’s Ella Pisani headlines top performances

Lauren Boughner, Masconomet –– An outside wing, the junior found the back of the net twice in a 4-0 Northeastern Conference victory over Beverly on Friday. Boughner (3 goals, 1 assist) also shined in a 6-0 league win over Gloucester.

Alex Cook, Somerset Berkley –– The senior dazzled in a 6-0 South Coast Conference win over Greater New Bedford, amassing a career-high four goals.

Lily Ford, Bridgewater-Raynham –– The senior recorded a goal and three assists in a 5-0 nonleague win over Barnstable on Friday, following it up with a three-goal effort in a 4-2 Southeast Conference victory against Dartmouth.