Game 162: It’s the final game of the Red Sox season; see lineups and notes

But Wednesday’s game also serves as the final game for NESN analyst Dennis Eckersley , who is retiring after the season. The Red Sox legend has been particularly reflective as the season winds down.

Certainly fans are ready to move on from this forgettable season and might not mind if the finale gets rained out.

The Red Sox will be going for a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays after taking the first two games.

Nick Pivetta will be on the mound for the Sox.

Lineups

RAYS (86-75): TBA

Pitching: LHP Josh Fleming (2-4, 6.23 ERA)

RED SOX (77-84): TBA

Pitching: RHP Nick Pivetta (10-12, 4.56 ERA)

Time: 4:10 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Rays vs. Pivetta: Randy Arozarena 3-10, Christian Bethancourt 0-5, Ji-Man Choi 0-5, Yandy Díaz 4-14, Wander Franco 2-9, Manuel Margot 3-17, Isaac Paredes 3-5, David Peralta 4-9, René Pinto 1-3, Harold Ramírez 4-10, Jose Siri 0-2, Taylor Walls 1-7

Red Sox vs. Fleming: Christian Arroyo 2-4, Xander Bogaerts 5-7, Yu Chang 1-2, Bobby Dalbec 4-8, Rafael Devers 5-9, Kiké Hernández 4-6, J.D. Martinez 4-11, Alex Verdugo 3-11

Stat of the day: Pivetta is 0-7 with a 7.78 ERA against the Yankees, Tampa Bay, and Toronto but 10-5 with a 2.93 ERA in his other 20 starts.

Notes: Pivetta has made 30 or more starts for the third time in his career. Wednesday would mark his 33rd of the season, passing his high mark from 2018 with Philadelphia. … Fleming is making his third start and 10th appearance. He pitched eight innings over two relief outings against the Red Sox in July, giving up a combined seven earned runs. … Arroyo is batting .325 with an .801 OPS, 18 runs scored, and 22 RBI in 44 games since being reinstated from the injured list on July 30.

