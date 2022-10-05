Six things to know about Patriots practice squad quarterback Garrett Gilbert

With Mac Jones out with a high ankle sprain, the Patriots were set to go with Brian Hoyer, who started last Sunday’s game against Green Bay. But Hoyer left the game with a head injury in the first half, resulting in Bailey Zappe’s NFL debut.

The Patriots are expected to sign Garrett Gilbert , a 31-year-old quarterback whose most recent NFL stop was with Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders, to provide some depth entering Sunday’s game against the Lions.

Here are six things to know about the Patriots’ latest quarterback addition.

This is his third stint in New England

Gilbert was drafted and cut by the Rams in 2014, then came to New England the same year. He was with the Patriots when they won Super Bowl XLIX. He was waived in 2015.

He has since spent time with eight teams, including the Raiders, Cowboys, and Panthers.

Gilbert returned to New England last September when the Patriots signed him to the practice squad. Washington signed Gilbert from the practice squad in December as an emergency starter when Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen were both placed on the COVID-19 list.

Gilbert landed in Las Vegas, where he remained until the Raiders traded for former Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham during the summer.

Gilbert dominated the now-defunct AAF

Gilbert was leading the Alliance of American Football in passing yards when it folded during the 2019 season.

His team, the Orlando Apollos, went 7-1 and was declared AAF champions even though the season was never finished.

His father played behind Jim Kelly

Gilbert’s father, Gale Gilbert, played a decade in the NFL as a quarterback.

He backed up Jim Kelly and Frank Reich from 1989-93 with the Bills when they appeared in four consecutive Super Bowls.

Garrett Gilbert was born in Buffalo in 1991 and later moved to San Diego before his family settled in Texas, where he attended high school.

He was a five-star prospect

Rated a consensus five-star prospect, Gilbert was second to only Matt Barkley among high school quarterbacks in 2009, according to the 247Sports composite.

Gilbert signed with Texas and started 14 games over three seasons before playing his final two college years at SMU.

He went to the same high school as Baker Mayfield

Gilbert won back-to-back state titles at Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

Other Lake Travis alumni include Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield and Brett Baty, an infielder who was selected by the New York Mets in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft.

He has one career NFL touchdown pass

Gilbert is 43 for 75 passing for his career with 477 yards, a touchdown, and an interception.

The touchdown was a 20-yard pass to CeeDee Lamb in the second quarter of a 24-19 loss to the Steelers when Gilbert was with the Cowboys in 2020.