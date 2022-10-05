Mets’ Jeff McNeil clinches major league batting crown from the bench

“Wouldn’t put that on him,” Showalter said. “The most important thing is Friday. Everything else takes second.”

Mets manager Buck Showalter said it was his decision to sit McNeil as New York prepped for a wild-card playoff series versus the San Diego Padres that begins Friday night.

With a four-point lead in the big league batting race, Jeff McNeil was not in the New York Mets’ starting lineup Wednesday for their regular-season finale against Washington.

McNeil was leading the majors with a .326 average after playing both ends of a doubleheader Tuesday and going 3 for 8 with a home run and a walk against the Nationals.

New York was eliminated from the NL East race during the second game when first-place Atlanta beat Miami. But even after Showalter pulled most of his regulars with a large lead, McNeil remained in the game and flied out twice in rainy conditions.

Freeman was at .322 after going 0 for 4 on Tuesday night versus Colorado. Needing to go 4 for 4 to top McNeil, Freeman collected hits in his first two at-bats before

He was in the Dodgers’ lineup Wednesday and needed to go 4 for 4 or better to top McNeil. He collected hits in his first two at-bats, including a home run, before flying out to center in the fifth, securing McNeil’s batting title.

Yankees finish at 99 wins as Judge rests

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was out of the lineup a day after hitting his American League record 62nd homer, and New York lost its regular-season finale, 4-2, against the Rangers in Texas to finish with 99 wins.

Jose Trevino homered for the AL East champion Yankees (99-63), who missed a chance to reach 100 wins for the 22nd time and give the major leagues five 100-win teams for the first time. They get an extended break before opening the AL Division Series at home on Tuesday.

Charlie Culberson and Jonah Heim homered for the Rangers (68-94), who wrapped up their sixth consecutive losing season. Texas was 17-31 after interim manager Tony Beasley took over Aug. 15, when fourth-year manager Chris Woodward was fired and two days before president of baseball operations and longtime general manager Jon Daniels was also let go.

Texas had lost seven games in a row before its 3-2 win in the second game of a doubleheader Tuesday night, when Judge broke Roger Maris’ single-season home run mark that had stood since 1961. Manager Aaron Boone wanted a break for Judge, who had played in 55 consecutive games, and 157 overall

Judge finished with a .311 batting average, second in the AL behind the .316 of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez. Judge led the other Triple Crown categories with 62 homers and 131 RBIs.

Arraez was all but assured of topping Judge for the batting crown when the day began. He removed any doubt by walking in his first two plate appearances and then hitting a drive that barely cleared the glove of right fielder Gavin Sheets before he was lifted for a pinch-runner.

Mets’ Marte unlikely for wild-card series

Showalter admitted Mets outfielder Starling Marte’s chances of making the wild-card series, which kicks off Friday, are a long shot.

Speaking before Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the Nationals, Showalter did add, “never say never.”

“You can’t swing a bat, you can’t throw a ball, it’s going to be hard,” Showalter said.

Marte suffered a partial non-displaced fracture in his right middle finger Sept. 6 against the Pirates and the bone is still healing.

The 33-year-old All-Star worked out on the field, catching popups and fielding ground balls, but did not throw. He hit .292 with 16 homers and 18 stolen bases in 118 games as the team’s primary No. 2 hitter. Jeff McNeil and Tyler Naquin have taken his spot in the order.

Angels bringing Nevin back

The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract.

The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin was promoted from third-base coach when Joe Maddon was fired in June with the Angels mired in what became a club-record 14-game losing streak.

″It certainly means a lot,” Nevin said. “It wasn’t exactly how I envisioned these things happening, but I know I’ve been given a heck of an opportunity with some special people that I’ve created relationships with now for the last six, seven months.”

Nevin learned he got the job when general manager Perry Minasian reached out Tuesday night.

“Called into the principal’s office, and I’ve been on the wrong end of those a lot,” Nevin said. “As he’s telling me, he’s starting to build up, I could sense where he was going.”

Los Angeles has gone 46-59 under the 51-year-old Nevin entering Wednesday’s series finale at Oakland.

Orioles’ Hall gets first Major League win

Terrin Vavra hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning and top prospect DL Hall earned his first career victory in relief to lift the Orioles to a 5-4 victory over the Blue Jays in Toronto in the first game of a doubleheader.

It was the first career homer for Vavra, and it capped Baltimore’s rally from a 4-0 deficit. Gabriel Moreno hit his first career home run for the Blue Jays, a three-run shot in the sixth.

Faced with the task of navigating 18 innings of baseball while also preparing for their playoff series, the Blue Jays used a different pitcher for each of the first four innings. Then Mitch White took over and worked the final four.

White (0-5) allowed five runs and seven hits. Bryan Baker worked a perfect ninth for his first career save.