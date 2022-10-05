Red Sox take their time securing one final win to cap 2022 campaign

It took Pivetta 103 pitches to get through four innings Wednesday afternoon against the Rays. On another soaking wet day, Pivetta was the human form of a rain delay, steering the game along at glacial speed.

Judging by the righthander’s performance, he didn’t want it all to end.

It was one last hurrah for Nick Pivetta in the Red Sox’ final game of the season.

His pitch counts were as follows: 18-pitch first, 37-pitch second, 23-pitch third, and a 25-pitch fourth. He walked three. But despite those numbers, Pivetta allowed just two runs — a Ji-Man Choi two-run shot in the third — on four hits while striking out five in a 6-3 win.

Advertisement

The Red Sox have had the inexplicable define their season, a season in which the club finished 78-84, its lowest win total in a full season since 2015.

The Pivetta outing, however, was just bizarre. The Sox starter finished his season 10-12 with a 4.56 ERA in 179⅔ innings.

J.D. Martinez carried the Red Sox’ offense, belting two home runs. Martinez dumped a three-run shot into the Sox’ bullpen in the first inning, then laced a solo shot to left-center in the fourth inning. It was Martinez’s first multi-homer game since April 30, 2021, against the Rangers.

Boston added two runs in the eighth on a bases-loaded walk by Triston Casas and an RBI single from Christian Arroyo.

In the top of the seventh, Xander Bogaerts walked off the field to a standing ovation in what could be his last game with the Red Sox. Bogaerts tipped his cap to the fans before embracing Rafael Devers in foul territory near first base.