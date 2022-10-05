Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles absent from Buccaneers practice

Brady did not participate Wednesday after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder when he was sacked by Kansas City cornerback L’Jarius Sneed and fumbled during last Sunday night’s 41-31 loss to the Chiefs.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers began preparations for Sunday’s game against the Falcons without Tom Brady and coach Todd Bowles on the practice field.

“He’s fine, just had to take care of a personal issue,” said assistant head coach Harold Goodwin, who ran practice in Bowles’s absence.

Brady was sacked late in the first half, losing a fumble that led to a Chiefs touchdown. The 45-year-old quarterback remained in the game and finished 39 of 52 for 385 yards, three TDs, and no interceptions.

Brady was asked about his shoulder during his postgame news conference.

“I’ll be all right,” he said. “It’s football.”

Garrett back at practice

Nine days after he walked away from a car crash, All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett returned to practice with the Browns.

Garrett sustained several injuries when he lost control while speeding, veered off the road, and flipped his Porsche. He didn’t play in last Sunday’s 23-20 loss to the Falcons while he recovered from a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts, bruises, and a broken eye blood vessel suffered in the wreck on Sept. 26.

Garrett felt grateful that he and a female passenger avoided more serious injuries. The Browns are happy he’s close to playing.

“Good to have Myles even in the walkthrough, just having his presence and having him in the meetings,” coach Kevin Stefanski said before practice. “He’s a big part of what we do, so good to have him back out there. I haven’t seen him practice yet. He’s worked out, obviously off to the side. But I get to watch practice today and get a good feel for where he is.”

It’s too early to know if Garrett, who had a sleeve on his right arm, will play Sunday against the Chargers. But the 26-year-old looked ready during the portion of Wednesday’s workout open to media members.

Robinson returns

Bryan Robinson recovered so quickly from two gun shot wounds to his right leg that he practiced with the Commanders, just over five weeks since the shooting.

There’s a chance the rookie running back makes his NFL debut as soon as Sunday against the Titans.

“It was beautiful,” Robinson said of his first day back. “Just getting back on the field, having fun, being around my coaches and team again, it was just a beautiful day for me.”

Neither he nor coach Ron Rivera was prepared to commit to the Alabama product facing the Titans. The game marks six weeks to the day Robinson was shot.

Rivera said Robinson looked solid in practice and was relieved not to see any hesitation. The Commanders have lost three in a row to fall to 1-3, but they’ll also attempt not to rush Robinson, especially given the upcoming short week with a game at Chicago next Thursday night.

Robinson was not able to address details of the incident because there’s an ongoing investigation, a team spokesperson said. D.C. Police said Robinson was shot in the right leg by two suspects in Northeast Washington on Aug. 28 and taken to a local hospital.

Giants’ Jones better

Quarterback Daniel Jones’s sprained left ankle has improved and he practiced on a limited basis as the Giants started preparations for a game in London against the Packers. Coach Brian Daboll seemed encouraged his quarterback was responding to treatment. Jones said he felt good when he was on the field. “I made a lot of progress last couple of days,” he said. The team, which is leaving for London on Thursday night, will continue to evaluate Jones’s ankle on a daily basis. He would probably be a game-time decision. Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor remained in the concussion protocol, Daboll said. Like Jones, Taylor was hurt in the second half of last Sunday’s win over the Bears … The Panthers’ defense suffered a setback as safety Jeremy Chinn was placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Chinn will miss at least four games. He was injured in the first quarter of last Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals and did not return. He was seen on the sideline with his right thigh heavily wrapped. The 24-year-old Chinn led all rookies in tackles in 2020 and is one of just three players in team history to have at least 100 tackles in his first two seasons … The Bears placed left guard Cody Whitehair on IR because of a right knee injury. Coach Matt Eberflus said he expects Whitehair to play again this season. Also Wednesday, the Bears designated receiver N’Keal Harry to return from IR. That begins a three-week evaluation window for the fourth-year player.