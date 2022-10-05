Watch: Red Sox, Rays pay tribute to NESN’s Dennis Eckersley

Between the top and bottom of the fifth inning, a lengthy video tribute to Eckersley was shown on the screen, one that included several highlights from his Hall of Fame career. Afterward, both dugouts came out and players from both sides -- as well as the fans in attendance -- gave Eckersley a round of applause.

On the occasion of his final game as a NESN analyst Wednesday, Dennis Eckersley was celebrated by the Red Sox and Rays during a break in the action at Fenway.

Eckersley was visibly moved by the video and reaction, wiping tears away and taking a few moments to gather himself before speaking. He thanked the Red Sox for the gesture, and added that the team had treated him “like gold.”

“I’ve never been more touched before in my life,” he said of the tribute. “You never realize how blessed you are.

“Kind of unreal,” he added.

Eckersley, who was drafted by Cleveland in 1972, reflected briefly on his 50 years in the game.

“It goes fast. It goes fast,” he said. “Remember that.”

