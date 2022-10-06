fb-pixel Skip to main content
Author readings around Boston Oct. 9-15

Updated October 6, 2022, 15 minutes ago
Maggie Haberman (“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America”) is in conversation with Scott Tong in person at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at WBUR CitySpace.Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for The New York Times

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.

TUESDAY

Jennifer Frank (“The Worm Family Has Its Picture Taken”) reads in person at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Adam Hochschild (“American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Marjorie Liu (“The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Robert Pinsky (“Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”) is in conversation with Orlando Patterson in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.

WEDNESDAY

Karen Rinaldo and Kevin M. Doyle (“In the Wake of the Mayflower”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Maggie Haberman (“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America”) is in conversation with Scott Tong in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission and $47 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Wendy Drexler (“Notes from the Column of Memory”) is in conversation with Mary Buchinger in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Ben Mezrich (“The Midnight Ride”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at The Public Library of Brookline . . . Susana H. Case (“The Damage Done”), Aaron Caycedo-Kimura (“Common Grace”), Margo Taft Stever (“The End of Horses”), and Mervyn Taylor (“News of the Living: Corona Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Temple Grandin (“Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Robert Perišić (“A Cat at the End of the World”), Marko Pogačar (“Neon South”), and Ellen Elias-Bursać read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Sara St. Antoine (“Front Country”) is in conversation with Keith Cohen in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . J. M. Hirsch (“Pour Me Another: 250 Ways to Find Your Favorite Drink”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $10 for admission) . . . Carla Naumburg (“You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent: How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.

THURSDAY

Christopher Amenta (“The Cold Hard Light”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Ellen Meeropol (“The Lost Women of Azalea Court”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Thea Wirsching (“The American Renaissance Tarot”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission and free for members) . . . Gregory Maguire (“The Oracle of Maracoor”) is in conversation with Jared Bowen in person at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members) . . . Laurel Kratochvila (“New European Baking: 99 Recipes for Breads, Brioches and Pastries”) is in conversation with Rachel Sundet in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch (“Declassified: A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung World of Classical Music”) is in conversation with Lynn Chang in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Melissa Urban (“The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free”) is in conversation with Gretchen Rubin at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book).

FRIDAY

Jamie Martin (“The Meddlers: Sovereignty, Empire, and the Birth of Global Economic Governance”) is in conversation with Quinn Slobodian at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Howard W. French (“Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 3 p.m. at the Boston Public Library . . . Neon Yang (“The Genesis of Misery”) is in conversation with Max Gladstone in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (“When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Geena Davis (“Dying of Politeness: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa in person at 7 p.m. at Somerville Armory (Tickets are $40 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . David Levithan (“Answers in the Pages”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown (“Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know”) read in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.86 for admission and a copy of the book).

SATURDAY

Ushma Multani and Ann Gagliano (“Reena and the Diwali Star”) read in person at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Alan Moore (“Illuminations: Stories”) is in conversation with Matt Bell at 11:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Phaea Crede (“Super Pizza & Kid Kale”) reads in person at noon at Belmont Books.

