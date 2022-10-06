Author readings around Boston Oct. 9-15

All author appearances are virtual and free unless otherwise noted.
TUESDAY
Jennifer Frank (“The Worm Family Has Its Picture Taken”) reads in person at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Adam Hochschild (“American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis”) reads at 6 p.m. at the New England Historic Genealogical Society . . . Marjorie Liu (“The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Robert Pinsky (“Jersey Breaks: Becoming an American Poet”) is in conversation with Orlando Patterson in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore.
WEDNESDAY
Karen Rinaldo and Kevin M. Doyle (“In the Wake of the Mayflower”) read in person at 6:30 p.m. at Sandwich Public Library at an event hosted by Titcomb’s Bookshop . . . Maggie Haberman (“Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America”) is in conversation with Scott Tong in person at 6:30 p.m. at WBUR CitySpace (Tickets are $15 for admission and $47 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Wendy Drexler (“Notes from the Column of Memory”) is in conversation with Mary Buchinger in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Ben Mezrich (“The Midnight Ride”) is in conversation with Hank Phillippi Ryan in person at 7 p.m. at The Public Library of Brookline . . . Susana H. Case (“The Damage Done”), Aaron Caycedo-Kimura (“Common Grace”), Margo Taft Stever (“The End of Horses”), and Mervyn Taylor (“News of the Living: Corona Poems”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop . . . Temple Grandin (“Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore (Tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . Robert Perišić (“A Cat at the End of the World”), Marko Pogačar (“Neon South”), and Ellen Elias-Bursać read in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition . . . Sara St. Antoine (“Front Country”) is in conversation with Keith Cohen in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . J. M. Hirsch (“Pour Me Another: 250 Ways to Find Your Favorite Drink”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books (Tickets are $10 for admission) . . . Carla Naumburg (“You Are Not a Sh*tty Parent: How to Practice Self-Compassion and Give Yourself a Break”) reads in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story.
THURSDAY
Christopher Amenta (“The Cold Hard Light”) reads in person at 6 p.m. at the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library . . . Ellen Meeropol (“The Lost Women of Azalea Court”) is in conversation with Randy Susan Meyers in person at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books . . . Thea Wirsching (“The American Renaissance Tarot”) reads at 7 p.m. at the Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $5 for admission and free for members) . . . Gregory Maguire (“The Oracle of Maracoor”) is in conversation with Jared Bowen in person at 7 p.m. at Concord Museum (Tickets are $10 for admission and free for members) . . . Laurel Kratochvila (“New European Baking: 99 Recipes for Breads, Brioches and Pastries”) is in conversation with Rachel Sundet in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Arianna Warsaw-Fan Rauch (“Declassified: A Low-Key Guide to the High-Strung World of Classical Music”) is in conversation with Lynn Chang in person at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition . . . Melissa Urban (“The Book of Boundaries: Set the Limits That Will Set You Free”) is in conversation with Gretchen Rubin at 8 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith (Tickets are $29.75 for admission and a copy of the book).
FRIDAY
Jamie Martin (“The Meddlers: Sovereignty, Empire, and the Birth of Global Economic Governance”) is in conversation with Quinn Slobodian at noon at Harvard Bookstore . . . Howard W. French (“Born in Blackness: Africa, Africans, and the Making of the Modern World, 1471 to the Second World War”) is in conversation with David Leonard at 3 p.m. at the Boston Public Library . . . Neon Yang (“The Genesis of Misery”) is in conversation with Max Gladstone in person at 6 p.m. at Copper Dog Books . . . Walt Bogdanich and Michael Forsythe (“When McKinsey Comes to Town: The Hidden Influence of the World’s Most Powerful Consulting Firm”) read in person at 7 p.m. at Harvard Bookstore . . . Geena Davis (“Dying of Politeness: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Emiko Tamagawa in person at 7 p.m. at Somerville Armory (Tickets are $40 for admission and a copy of the book) . . . David Levithan (“Answers in the Pages”) is in conversation with Sara Farizan in person at 7 p.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Ben Bowlin, Matt Frederick, and Noel Brown (“Stuff They Don’t Want You to Know”) read in person at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story (Tickets are $31.86 for admission and a copy of the book).
SATURDAY
Ushma Multani and Ann Gagliano (“Reena and the Diwali Star”) read in person at 10 a.m. at Wellesley Books . . . Alan Moore (“Illuminations: Stories”) is in conversation with Matt Bell at 11:30 a.m. at Brookline Booksmith . . . Phaea Crede (“Super Pizza & Kid Kale”) reads in person at noon at Belmont Books.