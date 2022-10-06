Ever wanted to see the Northern Lights? ‘Borealis’ illuminates the Cambridge Science Festival.

Have you always wanted to see the northern lights? The opportunity may be closer than you think.

An immersive, multisensory installation from Swiss artist Dan Acher is coming to the Boston area, reimagining the aurora borealis with a three-hour light and sound show. The installation, known simply as “Borealis,” is currently in the middle of an international tour, and arrived in Kendall Square as part of the Cambridge Science Festival.

Acher, who lives in Geneva and specializes in large-scale urban art installations, designed the exhibit to allow visitors to move around freely, examining the show from different viewpoints. Though the show will begin at 8 each night, attendees can come and go as they wish.