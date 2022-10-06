Capitol attack hearing, documentary air dates set

Secondly, Discovery+ has set a premiere date for “January 6th,” a documentary on the attack. It will stream on Jan. 5, a day ahead of the two-year anniversary of the insurrection.

First of all, the Jan. 6 committee has announced the new date for the next — and possibly final — hearing, after having canceled the previously scheduled hearing to avoid Hurricane Ian. The new date is next Thursday, Oct. 13.

The film is from Emmy-winning filmmakers Gedeon and Jules Naudet, who also made the 2002 film “9/11,” which focused on the events in New York from the perspective of the New York City Fire Department. “January 6th” will be told from the perspectives of the first responders and the survivors.

Among those in the film are House Speaker Nancy Pelosi; D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee III; Congresswoman Liz Cheney; more than 50 senators, representatives, and staffers from both sides of the aisle; and police officers who were there. According to Discovery+, “January 6th” is the only documentary for which the Capitol and Metropolitan police departments granted full access to their employees.

