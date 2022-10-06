Dead & Company plan a farewell date at Fenway in 2023

Dead & Company on Thursday announced details of the band’s farewell tour, which will include a stop at Fenway Park on June 25.

The band, an offshoot of the Grateful Dead that formed in 2015, had announced last month that they’d be calling it quits after one last tour. They are no strangers to Fenway: They had previously performed at the ballpark in 2016 and 2017. A tour earlier this year included a date at Gillette Stadium July 2.

The 2023 tour begins May 20 at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and ends in San Francisco’s Oracle Park July 14-15. According to a press statement, the band will perform two sets each night “drawing from the Grateful Dead’s historic catalog of songs.” Dead & Company includes former Grateful Dead members Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, and Bob Weir, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti.