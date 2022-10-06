Local bestsellers for the week ended Oct. 2

1. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

2. The Winners Fredrik Backman Atria

3. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

4. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

5. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

6. Shrines of Gaiety Kate Atkinson Doubleday

7. The Golden Enclaves Naomi Novik Del Rey

8. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

9. The Bullet That Missed Richard Osman Pamela Dorman

10. Less Is Lost Andrew Sean Greer Little, Brown

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships Nina Totenberg Simon & Schuster

2. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

3. The Mosquito Bowl: A Game of Life and Death in World War II Buzz Bissinger Harper

4. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

5. The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021 Peter Baker, Susan Glasser Doubleday

6. Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization Neil deGrasse Tyson Henry Holt and Co.

7. Profiles in Ignorance: How America’s Politicians Got Dumb and Dumber Andy Borowitz Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

8. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

9. Like a Rolling Stone: A Memoir Jann S. Wenner Little, Brown

10. Solito: A Memoir Javier Zamora Hogarth

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

2. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

5. Still Life Sarah Winman Putnam

6. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

7. The Personal Librarian Marie Benedict, Victoria Christopher Murray Berkley

8. The Magician Colm Tóibín Scribner

9. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

10. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

2. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

3. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

4. The Bomber Mafia: A Dream, a Temptation, and the Longest Night of the Second World War Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay

5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

6. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe Harper Paperbacks

9. The Daughter of Auschwitz: My Story of Resilience, Survival and Hope Tova Friedman, Malcolm Brabant Hanover Square Press

10. Fox and I: An Uncommon Friendship Catherine Raven Spiegel & Grau

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Oct. 2. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.