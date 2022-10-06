Boston’s Motional inks deal with Uber to put driverless vehicles on the road

The partnership, which will span 10 years, is expected to create one of the largest fleets of autonomous vehicle for a major ride-hail network, the companies said. It has the potential to reach millions of Uber riders and is the first in the industry to include both ride-hailing and food delivery.

Boston-based Motional, an autonomous vehicle startup, and San Francisco-based Uber Technologies said Thursday they plan to deploy a fleet of fully driverless “robo-taxis” across the US for delivery and ride-hailing.

Your next Uber ride might not have a driver.

Uber will deploy Motional’s driverless, electric vehicles across “several” US cities, with the first trips expected to start later this year. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“This agreement will be instrumental to the wide scale adoption of robotaxis,” said Karl Iagnemma, chief executive of Motional. “Motional now has unparalleled access to millions of riders and a roadmap to scale significantly over the next ten years.”

The companies did not specify which cities would have access to the vehicles first, or how many states they would be available in. Driverless cars will be available to customers using UberX and Uber Comfort Electric, the companies said.

The agreement between Motional and Uber expands upon a pilot program that started earlier this year, where Motional conducted autonomous food deliveries for select restaurants in California via Uber Eats.

It’s not the first time the Boston-based firm is working with a ride-hailing giant. In 2020, Motional partnered with Uber competitor Lyft to deploy its driverless “robo-taxis” across the US starting in 2023.

Motional did not immediately respond to a question about whether that deal is still on track. If it is, next year Motional will be working with two of the largest ride-hailing companies in the country.

Motional was founded in 2020 as a joint venture between South Korean carmaker Hyundai Motor Group and Aptiv, an automotive tech company headquartered in Ireland. Motional’s workforce comes from two early autonomous vehicle startups, Boston-based nuTonomy, which spun out of MIT, and Ottomatika, a Carnegie Mellon University spinoff. Both companies were acquired by Aptiv.

