COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations climb again in England

(Bloomberg) -- Covid-19 infections and hospitalizations are rising again in England, with officials warning of climbing case numbers in hospitals and care homes.

The number of suspected outbreaks increased 61% last week, while the hospital admission rate climbed 45% to 10.83 per 100,000 population, the UK Health Security Agency said on Thursday. Hospital admission rates were highest in southwest England after soaring 250% since mid-September.

Both cases and hospitalizations “are now at their highest level in months,” said Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK Health Security Agency. She urged residents to ensure they were up-to-date on their vaccinations and avoid contact with at-risk people if feeling ill.