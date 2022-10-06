Sysco strike continues after talks break down

“Sysco pushes its workers to the physical brink as if they were disposable robots,” Sean M. O’Brien, general president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters — former head of Teamsters Local 25 in Boston — said in a statement. “No longer will we allow this company to churn workers and then throw them away.”

More than six hours of talks between Sysco and the Teamsters went nowhere Wednesday, and more than 300 drivers in Plympton remain on strike , continuing the disruption of food deliveries to schools, hospitals, and restaurants that began over the weekend. More than 230 workers in Syracuse have been on strike for more than a week.

Drivers at Sysco Boston are demanding pay increases for all workers, not just the Class A tractor-trailer drivers; a revived pension plan; and the assurance that they can remain on Teamsters Local 653 health insurance plan.

The company upped its wage offer to a 32 percent increase over the life of the contract and agreed to let workers stay in the union healthcare plan, with an increased contribution from the company, but refused to let them join the union’s pension plan, which it called “critically underfunded.” The workers currently have a 401(k) plan with guaranteed annual contributions and a company match.

“The Teamsters’ agenda is aimed at gaining attention and promoting the interests of the union leadership,” Sysco said in a statement. “It will disrupt thousands of small businesses, hospitals may struggle to get their orders, children who rely on schools for their meals may not get them and the nation’s supply chain will be further stressed.”

Normally, about 140 trucks a day leave the Plympton warehouse, each carrying between 19,000 and 40,000 pounds of food, union officials said. The Plympton warehouse serves Fenway Park, TD Garden, Gillette Stadium, Cumberland Farms, Wahlburgers, Jersey Mike’s Subs, and many other customers in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, the union said. The company brought in replacement drivers to replace the striking workers, and some customers have been driving to the warehouse in Plympton to pick up orders themselves.

Sysco has 58,000 employees and 343 distribution facilities around the world, serving more than 650,000 customer locations. But nearly half its frontline workers have been on the job for less than a year, the Teamsters noted, citing a recent earnings call. The chief executive told investors he was committed to improving retention, the union said, but the company’s offer to workers is “just another corporate bait and switch.”

In a statement to the Globe, Sysco said: “Sysco Boston is like a family and it’s sad to see what the Teamsters are doing to divide the family and hurt our customers and community.”

Katie Johnston can be reached at katie.johnston@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @ktkjohnston.