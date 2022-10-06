Explore the world by bike, get a bird’s-eye view of the Rockies, and bring along a stuffed pal

If you’re not up for cooking this Thanksgiving, consider joining family and friends at Newport’s Castle Hill Inn for a three-course holiday dinner in The Dining Room. The inn’s onsite restaurant serves Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 8 p.m. on Nov. 24 for groups of up to seven people ($95 per person, not including tax and tip). The luxurious but cozy Relais & Chateaux property — located on a 40-acre peninsula overlooking Narragansett Bay — makes the perfect setting to enjoy a holiday meal. Or bring dinner back to your house. The inn will prepare a take-home dinner that includes turkey and all the trimmings for up to four people for $300. Put in your order anytime between Oct. 11 and Nov. 17 for pickup noon-5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. www.castlehillinn.com/dine/dining-specials

Explore the world on two wheels

Time to start planning for your 2023 adventures. Vermont-based VBT Bicycling Vacations will offer its first-ever cycling trips to Death Valley National Park and Mallorca. Hop on a pedal or ebike and enjoy a 4-day guided bike tour through the salt flats and wide-open spaces of Death Valley, with a stay at a 4-diamond luxury inn. Enjoy views of the 11,049-foot-high Telescope Peak, swim in an 84-foot-long spring-fed natural pool, and hike through the stunning Golden Canyon. Or take a guided 7-day tour on Mallorca, enjoying views of the Mediterranean coast, the impressive Tramuntana Range, and the farms, vineyards, and olive groves along the route. Also see salt mining, chat with locals at the open-air markets, and watch artisans demonstrate glassblowing and pottery-making. Rates start at $3,195 for Death Valley (trips run February through April and October through November) and $4,395 for Mallorca (March through May and September through November). 800-245-3868, www.vbt.com

THERE

A bird’s-eye view of the Rockies

Soar over Canada’s majestic mountains in Las Vegas. The flight ride attraction “FlyOver in Las Vegas” has launched “Windborne: Call of the Canadian Rockies,” which takes viewers on an immersive adventure to some of the most isolated and untouched areas of the mountain range. See remote snow-capped peaks, turquoise lakes, and stunning vistas as you travel over Banff, Jasper, and Yoho national parks, and other beautiful locales in an area that the local Indigenous Nations consider “the backbone of the world.” Watch renowned ice climber Will Gadd ascend the stunning Curtain Call in the Columbia Icefield and freeskier Christina Lustenberger navigate cascading snow in an adrenaline-inducing scene. During this multisensory voyage, you will get the sensation of flying over the Rockies by helicopter and enjoy location-specific scents and weather-simulating effects that enhance the experience. Tickets start at $36. www.flyoverlasvegas.com

Time to visit Japan

Japan reopens to independent travelers on Oct. 11 — with no visitor caps — after allowing only a limited number of small tour groups following a long COVID closure. Hotels such as the Park Hyatt Tokyo are ready to welcome back visitors. The hotel occupies the top 14 floors of the 52-story Shinjuku Park Tower in the lively Shinjuku neighborhood — often called the Times Square of Tokyo because of its flashy billboards and around-the-clock energy. The property has 177 guestrooms, a 65-foot-long swimming pool with a glass roof, and numerous eateries, including the New York Grill with its open kitchen; Kozue, a contemporary Japanese restaurant; and Girandole, a French-style brasserie. It offers easy access to the Shinjuku train station, the narrow alleys of Golden Gai (home to more than 200 tiny bars and restaurants), and Shinjuku Ni-Chome (the city’s LGBTQ hub with one of the world’s highest concentrations of gay bars). Rates start at $485 per night, based on double occupancy. www.hyatt.com/en-US/hotel/japan/park-hyatt-tokyo/tyoph

Riderz stuffed animals come in the perfect shape and size to fit in most cupholders.

EVERYWHERE

Cupholder companions

Kids love taking their stuffed animals with them wherever they go — from neighborhood walks to road trips — but these cozy companions often end up on the ground or somehow out of reach. Riderz stuffed animals come in the perfect shape and size to fit in most cupholders — in cars, strollers, shopping carts, and car seats — and in the water bottle pouch in backpacks. That means, they’re more likely to keep your kiddo company while traveling rather than lying around out of reach (and causing tears). Choose from eight cupholder companions: Tyler the Tiger, Ellie the Elephant, Briana the Bunny, Georgia the Giraffe, Dakota the Dolphin, Leo the Lion, Billie the Bear, and Dave the Firefighter Dalmatian. The stuffies, created by Florida-based doctor Shannon Beardsley for his daughter Eva, stand about 9 inches tall, weigh 8 ounces each, and have a bean filling on their lower half to help them stay upright. Each stuffy also has a mesh pocket on its back for holding a special note or small snack. $14.95-$19.95. https://myriderz.com

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.