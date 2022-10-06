Reunion BBQ opens in the South End; Boston Public Market throws a party

Openings: Reunion BBQ is open in the old South End Masa space (439 Tremont St.). Feast on mac-and-cheese bites and trays of short ribs, pork belly, and barbecue chicken. For dessert? Banana pudding.

Baked by Melissa opens on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Seaport’s Current pop-up neighborhood (100 Seaport Blvd.). The New York-based cupcake brand will sell Boston-centric flavors like Boston Cream Pie and Pink Frosted, an homage to Dunkin’ Donuts.

Treats: Eataly Boston (800 Boylston St.) hosts a Restaurant Fest with what they’re calling a “guilty pleasures” menu: truffles, caviar, wagyu beef, and more offered at lower-than-usual prices. Visit their restaurants from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 30, for fixed-priced menus beginning at $19 and wines by the glass for $10.