Reunion BBQ opens in the South End; Boston Public Market throws a party

Openings: Reunion BBQ is open in the old South End Masa space (439 Tremont St.). Feast on mac-and-cheese bites and trays of short ribs, pork belly, and barbecue chicken. For dessert? Banana pudding.
Baked by Melissa opens on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Seaport’s Current pop-up neighborhood (100 Seaport Blvd.). The New York-based cupcake brand will sell Boston-centric flavors like Boston Cream Pie and Pink Frosted, an homage to Dunkin’ Donuts.
Treats: Eataly Boston (800 Boylston St.) hosts a Restaurant Fest with what they’re calling a “guilty pleasures” menu: truffles, caviar, wagyu beef, and more offered at lower-than-usual prices. Visit their restaurants from Friday, Oct. 14, through Sunday, Oct. 30, for fixed-priced menus beginning at $19 and wines by the glass for $10.
Soirees: The Boston Public Market Association, the nonprofit organization that operates the Boston Public Market, throws its fifth annual Harvest Party on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Party proceeds support the Market’s Community Engagement Fund, which advances the nonprofit’s mission to cultivate a diverse community around food.
Enjoy dinner and libations from Market vendors, live music, dancing, a silent auction, and photo ops with the Market’s glamorous PumpKing and PumpQueen. These pumpkins weigh a healthy 1,755 pounds combined. Visit bostonpublicmarket.org/harvestparty for more info.
Brunches: The Dubliner, Government Center’s new Irish pub (2 Center Plaza), launches weekend brunch: Start the day with pearl barley dumplings, Scotch eggs, braised beef hash, and an old-fashioned Irish breakfast with Irish bacon, Irish sausage, white and black pudding, and baked beans. Wash it all down with Irish iced coffee.
The Summer Shack Back Bay (50 Dalton St.) hosts a medley of themed Saturday drag brunches leading up to Halloween: “Stranger Things” on Oct. 8; “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 15; and two “Hocus Pocus” extravaganzas on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Tickets are $20; get them at www.flipphoneevents.com/boston.
Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.