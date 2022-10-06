After nearly 36 years in prison, Fred Weichel gets a Catch-22

He did nearly 36 years in prison for a murder he always denied committing. After a judge threw out his conviction in 2017, saying prosecutors withheld exculpatory evidence, the state of Massachusetts changed its tune, essentially saying, “OK, maybe you didn’t do it, but you know who did and should have turned him in.”

Weichel had a good reason to resist implicating someone else in the 1980 murder of Robert LaMonica in Braintree: Whitey Bulger, the government-sponsored informant and murderer who ran the underworld in Weichel’s South Boston neighborhood, said he’d kill him and his family if he did.

Advertisement

Weichel said that after LaMonica was murdered, Bulger showed up outside his apartment in the D Street projects and warned him not to implicate Tommy Barrett, a Southie boxer.

Whitey, being Whitey, was explicit, Weichel recalled, saying, “If you ever mention Tommy Barrett’s name, I’ll kill you. And if I can’t get you, I’ll get your mother and your sister.”

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Weichel said he couldn’t have implicated Barrett because he didn’t know who killed LaMonica.

Attorney General Maura Healey, aka the next governor of Massachusetts, is contesting Weichel’s lawsuit seeking compensation. The state could have done the right thing and cut Weichel a check, for an amount considerably less than the $1 million maximum provided for under the state’s wrongful conviction fund.

Instead, Healey’s office has presented Weichel with a Catch-22: You should get nothing unless you can prove your innocence, and if you manage to prove your innocence you still deserve nothing because you never told us who really killed LaMonica.

That latter point is based on the assumption that Weichel actually knows who killed LaMonica. He claims he doesn’t, that he was sitting in a bar in Southie when someone shot LaMonica repeatedly outside the apartment building where LaMonica lived with his girlfriend. The state has presented no compelling evidence showing Weichel knew who killed LaMonica.

Advertisement

At most, Assistant Attorney General Abigail Fee argued, Weichel helped Barrett “leave the state, knowing police were looking for him and knowing Mr. Bulger wanted him protected.”

He did assist Barrett. But that’s hardly proof that Weichel knew who killed LaMonica.

The evidence in Weichel’s murder trial was not compelling, either. There were no forensics tying him to the murder, only an identification by a teenager who told police that, after a night of drinking, he saw the gunman from about 175 feet away. Shortly after midnight.

Weichel was shocked that, just a few days after the murder, police considered him a suspect. He was even more shocked, and a lot more scared, when Bulger started honking a car horn outside his apartment, demanding an audience.

As the case unfolds this week in Suffolk Superior Court, Weichel and his lawyers are trying to figure out how to prove a negative, even as an unmistakable, disturbing echo reverberates in the courtroom.

That echo harkens back to the efforts of those whose loved ones were murdered by Whitey Bulger to hold the federal government that enabled him accountable.

The families of Whitey Bulger’s victims were appalled, listening to Justice Department lawyers argue against them and blatantly contradict themselves in their civil lawsuits seeking compensation. That same Justice Department, just as complicit in the murder of Bulger’s victims as Bulger’s corrupt FBI handler John Connolly, had used Bulger’s murderous associates as government witnesses to prosecute Connolly.

Advertisement

But when the families of those murdered by Bulger sought compensation, the Justice Department dispatched lawyers from Washington to argue those same witnesses were devoid of credibility when it came to government liability.

Don Stern, US attorney in Boston at the time, thought the victims’ families would be taken care of. He assumed the Justice Department would acknowledge the FBI’s misdeeds and compensate the families “instead of fighting these suits tooth and nail.”

Fred Weichel is learning this week what Don Stern learned years ago: When it comes to paying for its mistakes, never assume the government will do the right thing.

Kevin Cullen is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at kevin.cullen@globe.com.