Care New England names former Tufts Medicine executive as new CEO

He is also currently the president and CEO of the Tufts Medicine Professional Group and Tufts Medical Center Physicians Organization. In 2019, Wagner was the interim CEO of Wellforce, which is now known as Tufts Medicine, where he drove strategic growth initiatives.

Wagner most recently served as the chief physician executive for Tufts Medicine, a $2.2 billion integrated health system based in the greater Boston area. He led the company’s physician enterprise, which included Tufts Medicine Integrated Network, Tufts Medicine Professional Group, and he oversaw quality and patient safety standards.

PROVIDENCE — After a five-month search, Care New England announced on Thursday that Dr. Michael Wagner will take over as the health care system’s new president and CEO.

Prior to that, Wager served as the president and CEO of Tufts Medical Center, the academic medical center of Tufts Medicine and the principal teaching hospital for Tufts University School of Medicine.

The news comes five months after Dr. James E. Fanale, Care New England’s current president and CEO, announce he was retiring. Fanale has led Rhode Island’s second largest health care system, which owns Women and Infants, Butler, and Kent Hospitals, since 2018. His announcement came just weeks after Dr. Timothy Babineau, the president and CEO of Lifespan Corp., announced he was stepping down. Babineau will stay on as a consultant at the request of the company’s board. Lifespan owns The Miriam, Hasbro Children’s, Newport, Bradley, and Rhode Island Hospitals.

Fanale’s last day at Care New England will be Dec. 1, 2022.

“Many years ago, it was my passion for caring for others which led me to practice as a geriatrician, which I still do to this very day, aside from serving as CNE’s president and CEO,” said Fanale the day he announced his retirement. “It was one of the best decisions I ever made, because it gave me the opportunity to pursue my true passion of caring for others. I am proud to look back on my career, feeling that I’ve made a difference.”

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.