Cohasset driver cited for cutting off bicyclist, who ended up in the car’s back seat

An elderly driver in Cohasset was cited Thursday after he allegedly cut off a bicyclist, who crashed into the rear passenger door, went through the closed window, and ended up in the back seat, police said.
The 91-year-old man was driving a 2011 Ford Escape just after 4 p.m., when he turned into a driveway, and into the path of the bicyclist in the 300 block of North Main Street, Cohasset police said in a statement.
The bicyclist, a 57-year-old man, was “unable to avoid” colliding with the vehicle, police said.
He was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not known Thursday night.
The driver of the Ford was issued a citation at the scene for failure to use caution, the statement said.
Police also filed an immediate threat complaint with the Registry of Motor Vehicles to revoke the driver’s license pending a hearing, the statement said.
