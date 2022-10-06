Cohasset driver cited for cutting off bicyclist, who ended up in the car’s back seat

An elderly driver in Cohasset was cited Thursday after he allegedly cut off a bicyclist, who crashed into the rear passenger door, went through the closed window, and ended up in the back seat, police said.

The 91-year-old man was driving a 2011 Ford Escape just after 4 p.m., when he turned into a driveway, and into the path of the bicyclist in the 300 block of North Main Street, Cohasset police said in a statement.

The bicyclist, a 57-year-old man, was “unable to avoid” colliding with the vehicle, police said.