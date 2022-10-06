Crane removes lantern room from top of historic Scituate lighthouse

“The tower really needed to come off the lighthouse before any major storms caused it to get any worse or, God forbid, topple over,” Pomroy said in a phone interview Thursday.

The Town of Scituate enacted an emergency order to have the lantern room taken off after an investigation by the Spencer Preservation Group found severe corrosion of the iron columns connecting it to the tower, Pomroy said. A new lantern room is set to take its place by summer 2023.

Construction crews removed the 92-year-old lantern room from the top of historic Scituate Lighthouse Thursday morning due to concerns that it could fall off the structure during a storm, project manager Rick Pomroy said.

Advertisement

It is 11th oldest lighthouse in the United States built in 1811 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1987, with the lantern room last renovated in 1930, according to the Scituate Historical Society.

Pomroy Associates, his company, contracted with Cenaxo, LLC to remove the lantern room with a 50-ton crane and rest it behind the lightkeeper’s house, Pomroy said. They will use the old lantern room to develop a prototype for the new lantern fabrication.

“We’re not going to demolish it,” Pomroy said. “We will most likely move it to a different location in town and have it as a historical feature.”

As for the light that used to be a beacon for ships in the area, the U.S. Coast Guard and Scituate Harbormaster have been notified of its absence, Pomroy said.

The contractor is in the process of taking off the concrete cap and deck, which will be completed over the next few days, he said. The top of the tower will be waterproofed and completely closed up on Monday, which is how the tower will remain until the end of next spring.

Advertisement

The lighthouse was previously a popular visitor’s attraction, and had periodical open tours where people could walk into the lighthouse and visit the lantern room, Pomroy said. From Thursday until the renovation is completed, the lighthouse will not be open for any business.

“People are free to walk around it and look at the sides. It’s a beautiful area,” he said. “The tower will be standing there, but the lantern room on top obviously will not be there.”

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.