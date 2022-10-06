Former rookie state trooper arraigned in 2021 crash that killed Winthrop motorcyclist

A former rookie Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said.
Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury in August for the Oct. 29, 2021, crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop, according to a Wednesday statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.
In court Tuesday, a judge ordered that Carr’s existing bail conditions remain in place, allowing him to remain free on $5,000 bail, with orders not to drive or drink alcohol and to submit to random urine tests, according to the statement. Carr is due back in court Nov. 3.
Carr’s attorney, Joseph D. Bernard, said Thursday evening that his client is innocent.
“It’s an absolute tragedy that somebody died, but Kristopher Carr really did nothing wrong. I think the facts that I have seen will support that,” Bernard said in an interview. “I represent hundreds of people all over the state charged with drunk driving, but I believe this is not a drunk driving case.”
