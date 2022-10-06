Former rookie state trooper arraigned in 2021 crash that killed Winthrop motorcyclist

A former rookie Massachusetts state trooper was arraigned Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of motor vehicle homicide by operating under the influence of alcohol in connection with a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist on Interstate 93 in Boston, officials said.

Kristopher Carr, 26, of Monson, was indicted by a Suffolk County grand jury in August for the Oct. 29, 2021, crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike of Winthrop, according to a Wednesday statement from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

In court Tuesday, a judge ordered that Carr’s existing bail conditions remain in place, allowing him to remain free on $5,000 bail, with orders not to drive or drink alcohol and to submit to random urine tests, according to the statement. Carr is due back in court Nov. 3.