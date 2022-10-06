Harvard presents W.E.B. Du Bois Medals for furthering African and African American studies

The award is given to those in the United States and internationally who have made significant “contributions to African and African American culture and the life of the mind,” according to the Hutchins Center.

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, artist Betye Saar, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, actress Laverne Cox, arts patron Agnes Gund, and executive and philanthropist Raymond J. McGuire received the medal , according to the website for Harvard’s Hutchins Center for African & African American Research.

Seven men and women across varied fields were honored Thursday afternoon at Harvard University’s Sanders Theatre with the W.E.B. Du Bois Medal, the Ivy League institution’s highest honor in the field of African and African American studies.

Actress Laverne Cox reacted as she was introduced during the Harvard University Hutchins Center Honors W. E. B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Cox, an activist for transgender rights, gave an impassioned speech after receiving her medal, speaking at length about human rights and treating others with love.

She urged people to reject recent attacks on the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, including threats made to Boston Children’s Hospital over its transgender health program and the “over 250 pieces of anti-LGBTQ legislation … introduced in state legislatures all over the country” this year.

“Every time you hear a pundit saying that they’re performing surgeries on children — that’s not happening,” Cox said, according to a video of the ceremony posted on YouTube by Harvard. “Every time you hear the misinformation that puberty blockers are dangerous, tell people, let them know, that puberty blockers have existed for over 40 years, over four decades.”

“It’s misinformation; it’s propaganda, and it is threatening the lives and the existence of trans kids all over this country,” she said. “We have to push back against that, and we have to do it with love. We have to be love warriors.”

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shook hands with fellow W.E.B. Du Bois Medal recipient artist Betye Saar during the ceremony Thursday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Abdul-Jabbar, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame who played 20 seasons for the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, reflected on several influential figures in Black history, including his father’s uncle, Dr. John Alcindor, a pioneering doctor in England who was hailed as a hero for his work with wounded soldiers during World War I.

Alcindor was also a delegate to the First Pan-African Conference in London in 1900, an event where Du Bois played a leading role, and the two men corresponded as they prepared for the gathering, Abdul-Jabbar said.

“Although I didn’t know Dr. Alcindor, it brings me great pleasure to think that he would be proud that I carried on the family tradition of speaking out for social justice,” he said.

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick gestured after receiving his W.E.B. Du Bois Medal on Thursday. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Patrick, who served as Massachusetts governor from 2007 to 2015, spoke of the challenges facing the nation and of Du Bois’s “bravery and integrity to see things as they are and still imagine what America could be, and to reach for it.”

“That, to me, is both the genius and the frustration of America,” he said. “That we can reinvent, re-found ourselves from time to time. That we have to may be the frustration. But we can do it, and we must.”

Previous recipients of the medal have included authors, artists, journalists, scholars, public servants, and philanthropists whose work has supported African and African American studies, the center said.

Writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was awarded the W.E.B Du Bois medal during the Harvard University Hutchins Center Honors W. E. B. Du Bois Medal Ceremony. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

