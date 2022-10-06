Mass. first responders help in hurricane relief efforts in Florida

It includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, and civilians who deploy to disaster areas. under a contract with the Federal Emergency Management Agency. On Wednesday, the task force posted photos of the group assessing the damage in Florida and putting up what appeared to be supply tents.

The Beverly-based group, called Massachusetts Task Force 1, arrived in Florida on Sunday and has been “coordinating with local responders” on relief assignments, the group said on Facebook.

A group of Massachusetts first responders is providing aid to areas ravaged by Hurricane Ian .

“MA-TF1 is grateful to work with other teams and organizations assisting the residents of Florida with the devastation of hurricane Ian,” the task force wrote. “We are proud to use our skills and training on our mission. The team will be out there again today.”

On Thursday morning, the group said it had completed “all assigned tasked missions” on Wednesday and was ready for more.

“The team awoke early again eager to start assigned missions,” the group posted. “Squads made good progress and were able to complete all assigned tasked missions by the end of the operational period yesterday.”

Residents who “the squads have encountered are extremely grateful for our presence, and we are grateful to be here to assist,” the group wrote.

At least 84 people are confirmed dead from the storm, including 75 in Florida, and many people are still waiting for power to be restored.

On Wednesday, President Biden surveyed the devastation in Florida, promising to marshal the power of the federal government to help damaged areas rebuild.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

