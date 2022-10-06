Norwood school employee investigated for alleged assault of child at school

Norwood police are seeking criminal charges against an employee of the George F. Willett Early Childhood Center for allegedly assaulting a young child enrolled at the school, Chief William Brooks said Thursday.

Brooks confirmed the investigation in a statement posted to the Norwood Police Department’s official Facebook page.

He said police were notified Sept. 28 of the alleged assault at the center located on Westover Parkway. The center has 13 classes comprised solely of kindergarten students, according to the Norwood Public Schools website.