Norwood school employee investigated for alleged assault of child at school

Norwood police are seeking criminal charges against an employee of the George F. Willett Early Childhood Center for allegedly assaulting a young child enrolled at the school, Chief William Brooks said Thursday.
Brooks confirmed the investigation in a statement posted to the Norwood Police Department’s official Facebook page.
He said police were notified Sept. 28 of the alleged assault at the center located on Westover Parkway. The center has 13 classes comprised solely of kindergarten students, according to the Norwood Public Schools website.
Police immediately launched an investigation upon learning of the allegation, Brooks said.
“A show cause hearing has been requested before the Clerk Magistrate at the Dedham District Court,” the statement said. “As a criminal complaint has not been issued at this time, the individual’s name is not being released. Because the incident involves a juvenile and is pending before the court, no further information is available at this time.”
Neither Widett Principal Michael L. Baulier nor Norwood Superintendent David Thompson immediately returned e-mail messages seeking comment.
