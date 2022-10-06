Outdoor stories, fall landscaping, and a 5K

Get in the spooky spirit with family-friendly, outdoor storytelling at Waltham’s Gore Place Fridays from Oct. 14 through Oct. 28. “Frightful Fridays” runs every week at 6:30 and 7:45 p.m. and features five stories told over 45 minutes — from works by authors like Algernon Blackwood to tales of New England phantoms. The performance is appropriate for adults and children 6 and up and takes place under a tent at 52 Gore St. Tickets are $21, $19 for members, $16 for students. For more information, visit goreplace.org .

The Irish Cultural Centre in Canton is hosting the third annual Boston Irish Beer Festival Oct. 22. The event, located at 200 New Boston Drive from noon to 10 p.m., costs $25 if tickets are bought in advance, and $30 on the day of the event. The festival welcomes families and children from noon to 3 p.m., when activities such as face painting, arts and crafts, and archery will be available. Live music will be performed throughout the day, and every adult will receive five beer tasting tickets. For more information, visit eventbrite.com .

“The Opioid Project” aims to tell the story of the opioid crisis and those impacted through visual art and audio storytelling.

Dancehall Lounge in Somerville is hosting a Caribbean dance party in Union Tavern Oct. 15starting at 9 p.m. The event’s DJ will be Sterl DaPerl and music will consist of reggae, soca, and Afrobeat. The event, at 345 Somerville Ave., is open to people 21 and older and admission is $10. This is an ongoing event Dancehall Lounge hosts every third Saturday. For more information, visit eventbrite.com.

Registration is now open for the annual Apple Harvest Run, which returns in-person to West Newbury Oct. 23. In its 33rd year, the run will feature three races — a 1-mile fun run at 11 a.m. and a 5-mile race and a 5K at 11:30 a.m. — and raise funds for the Dr. John C. Page School. Those not interested in running can join others at the finish line for music, crafts, and raffles. The races begin near 15 Bachelor St., across from Action Cove playground. Advanced registration is required to run. Entry fees for the 5-mile and 5K are $30, $15 for the 1-mile run. For more information and to register, visit appleharvestrun.org.

“The Opioid Project” is on display at the Nave Gallery in Somerville. The exhibit employs art and audio storytelling about those impacted by the opioid epidemic, seeking to reduce stigma and raise public awareness. The free exhibition runs until Nov. 14 on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit navegallery.org.

Gardeners looking to make the most of fall foliage can join the Hudson Garden Club Oct. 17 for a presentation on “Fall Scaping.” Jana Milbocker, principal of Enchanted Gardens, will teach strategies for fall landscaping, highlighting plants that add visual interest through vines, blooms, and seed heads. The program begins at 7 p.m. at the Hudson Senior Center, 29 Church St. The event is free, but non-club members are asked to donate $5 to attend. For more information, contact Cindy Provencher at 978-618-3467.

