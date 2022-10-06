Peabody man held without bail after arrest with shotgun at Amazon facility being built in Revere

A Peabody man who was arrested on gun charges Wednesday after police were called to an Amazon facility under construction in Revere was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Thursday, court records show.

Matthew C. White, 41, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a vehicle, improper storage of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to records.

A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges. White is due back in court Oct. 12, records show.