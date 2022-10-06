Peabody man held without bail after arrest with shotgun at Amazon facility being built in Revere

A Peabody man who was arrested on gun charges Wednesday after police were called to an Amazon facility under construction in Revere was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing at his arraignment Thursday, court records show.
Matthew C. White, 41, was arraigned in Chelsea District Court on charges of carrying a firearm without a license, possessing ammunition without a license, leaving a firearm in a vehicle, improper storage of a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license, according to records.
A plea of not guilty was entered on all charges. White is due back in court Oct. 12, records show.
White’s attorney declined to comment on the case Thursday night.
Officers arrested White, who “was affiliated with the Amazon construction project” at 565 Squire Road, after receiving a report Wednesday morning of an armed man at the site, Revere police said in a statement Wednesday. Officers seized a shotgun and three rounds of rounds of ammunition, police said.
The incident remains under investigation. No further information was immediately available.
