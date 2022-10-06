Police investigating after two cars burned in fires in South Boston

Officers responded to the corner of F and West First streets around 1:45 a.m., where a gray Mazda was found damaged by a trash can burning beside it, according to a police report on the incident.

It’s not known if the fires are connected, David Estrada, a spokesman for the Boston police said in an e-mail.

Police are investigating after two cars were heavily damaged in separate fires involving burning trash cans early Thursday morning in South Boston, officials said.

The inside of the vehicle, and the rear and driver’s side windows were damaged, the report said.

The vehicle was not registered to a nearby address and it was towed from the scene, the report said.

Nearly an hour later, at 2:40 a.m., officers responded to 845 East Second St., where a car was engulfed in flames, police said.

The fire department was already on the scene attempting to put the fire out. The car, a sedan, was heavily damaged. Trash cans next to the vehicle were also partially burned, according to the report.

The vehicle’s owner told police he was at home with his roommates when they smelled smoke, looked out the window, and saw the “red glow” of the burning car, the report said.

An employee of the utility Eversource who was in the area told police he saw a man in a wheelchair leave the scene, shortly before firefighters arrived.

Police located the man, identified as Michael David Attardo, at Farragut Road and East Fourth Street. He was arrested on unrelated, outstanding warrants, according to police.

The man has not been charged in connection to the fires.

Both fires are under investigation.





