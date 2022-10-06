fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police seek suspect who allegedly robbed, assaulted woman in South Boston

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated October 6, 2022, 55 minutes ago
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in South Boston on Tuesday night.Boston Police Department

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in South Boston on Tuesday night.

The incident was reported about 8:35 p.m. near 506 East Sixth St., police said.

The victim was leaving a convenience store at K Street and East 7th Street when a man followed her outside and attempted to take her bag while showing a knife, Boston Police said in a statement.

The man then punched the victim in the face and fled on foot toward H Street, police said.

The man was described as being between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742, police said.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

