Police seek suspect who allegedly robbed, assaulted woman in South Boston

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for allegedly robbing and assaulting a woman in South Boston on Tuesday night.

The victim was leaving a convenience store at K Street and East 7th Street when a man followed her outside and attempted to take her bag while showing a knife, Boston Police said in a statement.

The man then punched the victim in the face and fled on foot toward H Street, police said.

The man was described as being between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing a dark leather jacket and dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area C-6 detectives at 617-343-4742, police said.

