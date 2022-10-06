Rainfall is welcomed as drought continues across state

As of Oct. 4, most of Massachusetts continued to face moderate to severe drought conditions.

As of Oct. 4, extreme drought conditions were present on the North Shore, according to the latest US Drought Monitor map that was released on Thursday.

Most of Massachusetts continues to face moderate to severe drought conditions, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Rain has been helping the situation, “resulting in modest drought reduction and improvements” in the northeast, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday morning the National Weather Service tweeted the latest 48 hour rain totals from around the region. Several communities on the South Shore and Cape Cod received two inches of rain or more, including Duxbury (6.66 inches); Kingston (5.37 inches); Marshfield (4.78 inches); Pembroke (3.88 inches) and Sandwich (3.36 inches).

Advertisement

Suffolk County saw less rainfall, with Boston getting 1.21 inches and Chelsea receiving less an inch (0.55).

Massachusetts is not the only state to be impacted by dry conditions, as drought has been widespread across the country.

According to the US Drought Monitor, it’s been more than two years that over 40 percent of the contiguous United States has been facing moderate drought conditions or worse. As of Oct. 4, this widespread drought has been going on for 106 straight weeks.

“I’ve been involved with the Drought Monitor since the beginning and have seen a lot of U.S. droughts come and go,” Brad Rippey, a meteorologist with the US Department of Agriculture, said in a statement. “The drought of 2020-2022 really stands out for its longevity.”

“Clearly something is happening to U.S. and global weather and climate patterns before our very eyes,” said Rippey. “It’s a very exciting time, but also a scary time to be a meteorologist. We may not know exactly what will happen, but all evidence says we can expect more extremes, including drought, going forward.”

Advertisement

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.