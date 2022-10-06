Sunshine for the remainder of the week, then a weekend of classic fall weather on tap

Friday may start with more cloudiness, but again sunshine is going to win out. There will be a frontal system approaching from the west. Behind this front, much cooler air arrives for the weekend. But before that, it will feel almost like summer, with dew points rising to and even a little above 60 degrees, along with temperatures in the 70s.

After several days of 50-something weather, we’re going to get back to sunshine and increase temperatures this afternoon. It’s going to take a little while along the coastline for the clouds to completely clear. That includes Boston. This time of year, with the low sun angle, a little onshore flow can keep clouds stuck at the coast into the late morning. I do think everybody will enjoy sunshine later today as temperatures get to the upper 60s to low 70s, east to west. Overnight, a few more clouds arrive. It will not be particularly cool, with temperatures in the 50s.

Mild air Friday will bring temperatures into the 70s Friday afternoon. WeatherBELL

The loop below clearly shows the higher dew points in the warmer colors being replaced by the colder dew points in the cooler ones. This change in air mass will take place Friday night, setting us up for a cool start to the weekend.

Lower dew points arrive Friday night behind a cold front. WeatherBELL

I expect temperatures Saturday to struggle to get to 60 degrees after starting in the 40s. This is the time of year where frost can occur west of Route 128 at any time. There’s a small chance with this cooler air mass that some areas will experience a frost Sunday morning. It’s unlikely to be widespread and will depend on how much wind there is. The sunshine continues for Sunday and the Monday holiday.

As a matter of fact, it looks like the dry weather is going to linger into much of next week along with a bit of a warming trend. Sunday and Monday are similar days with cool mornings and mild afternoons near seasonable levels. We’ve had October holiday weekends where the temperature has gotten pretty toasty, but this weekend will feel very much like fall. If you are headed to your favorite orchard or any other fall activities, I always recommend getting there as early as possible because the late morning and afternoon crowds can be overwhelming.

The longer-range forecast has New England likely to experience near average temperatures and precipitation, but it still looks driest and even a bit below average rainfall at the coast. This means we can expect to see afternoon temperatures in the low to mid 60s with nighttime lows in the 40s.

Precipitation over the next 10 days will be below average at the coast and closer to average north and west. WeatherBELL



