Tell us about your recent travels on the Orange Line

By Globe StaffUpdated October 6, 2022, 1 hour ago
Commuters rode inbound into Boston from Oak Grove on the MBTA Orange Line.Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe

It’s been more than two weeks since the Orange Line reopened after an unprecedented month-long shutdown.

The Globe would like to know how readers’ travel experiences are going. Tell us your travel stories below — the good, the funny, the bad, the strange, or the frustrating — and we’ll later share highlights from your feedback.

We’re looking specifically for stories since the Orange Line reopened, and are hoping to get a sense of commuters’ travel times pre- and post-shutdown. Any details you can provide will be helpful.



