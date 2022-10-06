Two Waltham police officers hurt in funeral procession crash

Two Waltham police officers were seriously hurt Thursday when their motorcycles collided as they rode in a funeral procession, authorities said.
The crash occurred around 10:35 a.m. in the area of Main Street and Sheridan Road, Waltham police said in a statement.
“No other vehicles were involved,” police said. “Both officers operating the motorcycles were transported to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The statement didn’t identify the officers or the deceased person whose procession they were in at the time of the crash.
Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.