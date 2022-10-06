Woman rescued by helicopter after falling on hike in White Mountains

A 59-year-old New York woman was rescued by helicopter Wednesday after slipping and falling while hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire the previous afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Zhaojing Zhong of Bronx, N.Y., was hiking with her husband and two friends down from the summit of Mt. Lafayette when she slipped and fell, injuring her leg, the statement said.

Zhong’s husband carried her down to the Greenleaf Hut, where members of the Appalachian Mountain Club allowed the group to spend the night since she was unable to walk, the statement said.