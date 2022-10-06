Woman rescued by helicopter after falling on hike in White Mountains

A 59-year-old New York woman was rescued by helicopter Wednesday after slipping and falling while hiking in the White Mountains of New Hampshire the previous afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
On Tuesday at 4:30 p.m., Zhaojing Zhong of Bronx, N.Y., was hiking with her husband and two friends down from the summit of Mt. Lafayette when she slipped and fell, injuring her leg, the statement said.
Zhong’s husband carried her down to the Greenleaf Hut, where members of the Appalachian Mountain Club allowed the group to spend the night since she was unable to walk, the statement said.
On Wednesday morning, the AMC called the Army National Guard for assistance, and a crew flew a helicopter to Zhong’s location at around 10:15 a.m., the statement said. Rescuers hoisted both Zhong and her husband into the helicopter while hovering above the mountain.
The helicopter landed at Littleton Regional Healthcare around 35 minutes later, where Zhong was evaluated and treated, the statement said.
“The weather this time of year changes quickly and having the right equipment and gear could save your life,” the statement said.
Hikers are reminded to bring the “ten essential items” on each excursion — a map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, a headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain jackets and pants, and a knife, according to Fish and Game.
