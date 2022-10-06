1 dead, 5 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip, police say

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A suspect was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip that left one person dead and at least five others wounded Thursday, police said.

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV that he did not see the stabbing suspect as he was walking along the Strip. But he said he thought he heard “three or four showgirls laughing,” although it turned out to be screaming.