CDC ends country-by-country COVID travel advisories

WASHINGTON — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer maintain a list of COVID-19 travel advisories for foreign countries, the agency said Monday, another sign of the gradual shift toward pre-pandemic normalcy even as about 1,400 people around the world are dying each day from the virus.

The agency said it would instead issue travel health notices only for “a concerning COVID-19 variant” or other situation that would change travel recommendations for a particular country, as it does with other diseases like monkeypox, polio and yellow fever.

The announcement came as data reporting about the pandemic has been scaled back around the world. The CDC said it was ending the list of advisories because “fewer countries are testing or reporting COVID-19 cases,” limiting the agency’s ability to assess the risk level for travelers accurately.