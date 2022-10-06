Peek-a-boo: Realtor hides ‘Halloween’ villain Michael Myers in New Hampshire listing photos

Amid a slowdown in the market, realtor Tommy Bolduc devised a plan with the sellers of a Weare home to draw attention to their property and hopefully entice potential buyers. With the spooky season underway, they settled on posing the character from the horror movie franchise in all of the shots of the otherwise ordinary listing.

But that didn’t stop a New Hampshire real estate agent from taking a “calculated risk” and placing the iconic “Halloween” villain in a series of photos for a recent listing.

Catching a glimpse of Michael Myers with his signature chef’s knife in hand while out in the neighborhood would send most people running for the hills — never mind spotting hime while scrolling through properties on Zillow.

The move seems to have paid off.

Photos of the property have garnered widespread attention online in recent days, with the decidedly creepy addition of Myers — it’s really just one of the homeowners — in each frame more apparent in some than in others.

A real estate listing in New Hampshire went viral after prospective buyers noticed a man dressed as horror villain Michael Myers in the background of some of the listing’s photos. Tommy Bolduc

On social media, fans of the slasher films have deemed the listing a “gem” and “killer,” while others noted the more stealthy shots might cause interested buyers to “do a double take.” For some, spotting Myers in the photos has even become a “Where’s Waldo?” -type game.

“I just thought with Halloween approaching, it would be a comedic way to draw attention to the property and give people a laugh,” Bolduc said. “We are starting to see a shift in this marketplace. Things are starting to cool off, but we saw a great turnout at the open house because of the marketing that we did with it.”

Although Bolduc has tried innovative approaches to selling properties before, he went out on a limb with this particular strategy. (The hat-tip to the franchise coincidentally came ahead of the release of “Halloween Ends,” the latest film in the series.)

The stunt came together using a leftover Halloween mask and a pair of overalls one of the homeowners had from his time in the Navy. Bolduc, meanwhile, brought a knife from his kitchen chopping block to use in the photo shoot. The group then got to work taking pictures all over the property, including the dining room and the chicken coop outside.

In some of the photos, Myers is seen peeking out from behind a wooden shed or an open doorway. In others he is creepily standing behind a curtain, or posing on a bed like an unwanted house guest.

“There was a reference to one of the ‘Halloween’ movies where he’s peering over the bathroom stall ...There were little touches that we just kind of played off-the-cuff based on where we could hide him in the shot,” Bolduc said. “It was a blast. We were laughing the whole time.”

Bolduc said they never anticipated the listing “would go this crazy” and generate the response that it has online. People from across the world have reached out to him about it, he said, “so it’s gotten a lot of attention.”

On Zillow alone, the listing has been viewed over 260,000 times. During the height of the market over the summer, Bolduc said, a home that received a dozen offers was “lucky to get a couple hundred views.”

“It’s pretty amazing,” he said. “Me and my sellers have a good sense of humor, and it seems like 99 percent of both the population — and the people who have seen the photos also — can take it for what it is, which is a light-hearted playful listing.”

A few people even showed up to the open house last weekend in costume, Bolduc said.

But no one, he stressed, is booking showings for the two-bedroom home “expecting to see Michael Myers.”

Bolduc said the success of the relatively unusual — but not unheard of — approach has motivated him to continue being creative with other properties he’s trying to sell.

“Not only has it been just funny and a joy to kind of share a laugh with people, but it’s done its job as far as getting eyeballs on the property,” he said. “So it’s been a tremendous experience as far as exposure as well.”

He may not have to slash the asking price.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.