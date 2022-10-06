Police investigate active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

State police said on the department’s Twitter feed that shots still “were being fired by the suspect” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn.

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are reporting an “active shooting” at a Detroit-area hotel, and the situation is “active and dangerous,” Michigan State Police said Thursday afternoon.

No other details were immediately available.

Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.

Police blocked off traffic around 3 p.m. along the stretch of Michigan Avenue where the hotel is located. The area is a popular restaurant and shopping district.

Officers in tactical gear could be seen, as well as emergency vehicles.

Law enforcement personnel were at the scene of an active shooter in Dearborn, Mich., on Thursday. Chris Rizk/Associated Press

This breaking news story will be updated.