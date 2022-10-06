Police investigate active shooter at Detroit-area hotel

DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police are reporting an “active shooting” at a Detroit-area hotel, and the situation is “active and dangerous,” Michigan State Police said Thursday afternoon.
State police said on the department’s Twitter feed that shots still “were being fired by the suspect” at the Hampton Inn in Dearborn.
UPDATE: There are still shots being fired by the suspect. Troopers and officers are working on clearing the entire area around the hotel. Please stay away from the area as this is an active situation and extremely dangerous to the public. pic.twitter.com/xYPXrborBd— MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) October 6, 2022
No other details were immediately available.
Dearborn is just west and southwest of Detroit.
Police blocked off traffic around 3 p.m. along the stretch of Michigan Avenue where the hotel is located. The area is a popular restaurant and shopping district.
Officers in tactical gear could be seen, as well as emergency vehicles.
Advertisement
This breaking news story will be updated.