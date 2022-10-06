Woman who said Herschel Walker paid for abortion is also mother of his child, report says

When asked earlier Wednesday by Brian Kilmeade of Fox News whether he knew the woman’s identity, Walker said “not at all.”

Walker, the Republican nominee for Senate in Georgia, had swiftly denounced the original Daily Beast article, denying its veracity and pledging to sue the outlet for defamation. So far, the campaign has not pursued any legal action.

ATLANTA — The woman who told The Daily Beast on Monday that Herschel Walker had paid for her abortion in 2009 told the outlet Wednesday that she was the mother of one of his children, undercutting his defense that he did not know her identity.

“It’s sort of like everyone is anonymous, everyone is leaking. They want you to confess to something you have no clue about,” he said of Democrats and reporters. “But it just shows how desperate they are right now.”

The woman, who told The Daily Beast she wished to remain anonymous to preserve her privacy and that of her child with Walker, provided the outlet with a copy of the receipt from the abortion clinic, a $700 check and a “get well soon” card signed by Walker. The article includes a photo of the card with what it said was Walker’s signature.

The woman told The Daily Beast she was moved to say more about her relationship with Walker and the child they had together after he said he did not know her identity. The New York Times has not been able to independently confirm The Daily Beast’s reporting.

Representatives for Walker’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment. “As I have already said, there is no truth to this or any other Daily Beast report,” Walker said in a brief statement released late Wednesday evening.

Since beginning his campaign in 2021, Walker has contended with a flurry of reports scrutinizing his personal and professional life. Walker, a former University of Georgia football star, has lied about and exaggerated his business dealings, and he failed to disclose three children from previous relationships that he did not mention publicly.

More recently, Democrats have put Walker’s history of domestic violence at the center of their campaign message. One television advertisement from a Democratic-aligned group, Georgia Honor, shows footage of Walker’s ex-wife, Cindy Grossman, detailing a moment when he held a gun to her temple and threatened to kill her, calling the episode “not an isolated incident.” The spot has been running in Georgia’s largest media markets for a week.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.