Mass. police departments’ progressive efforts not to be overlooked

Last week’s article on police reforms remaining elusive after George Floyd’s murder overlooked the committed work being led by many progressive police departments throughout the Commonwealth (“Even in liberal suburbs, police reform is slow to be adopted,” Page A1, Sept. 29). Indeed, Norwood Police Chief William G. Brooks III is pictured on the cover of the latest edition of the monthly magazine of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, with its headline “The Future of Policing.”

Massachusetts has been, and remains, at the forefront of police reform. For example, the Cambridge Police Department has been at the vanguard of developing critical programs, such as the Safety Net collaborative and trauma-informed training, that have become integral to policing around the country. Our officers now routinely serve as national instructors.