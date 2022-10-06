Brian Hoyer placed on injured reserve, clearing the way for rookie Bailey Zappe to start for Patriots vs. Lions

Patriots quarterback Brian Hoyer has been placed on injured reserve, which will sideline him for at least the next four games.
It also clears the way for rookie Bailey Zappe to make his first NFL start Sunday against the Lions at Gillette Stadium.
Mac Jones was once again limited in practice on Thursday. Jones, the Patriots’ second-year quarterback, is progressing after suffering a high ankle sprain in a Week 3 loss to the Ravens.
Other players who were listed as limited on Thursday’s practice report include: TE Jonnu Smith (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (knee), OT Isaiah Wynn (hip), and S Kyle Dugger (knee).
