Bruins’ practice lineup indicates that they are settling on an opening roster

Among the apparent cuts: rookie right wing Marc McLaughlin, who showed his responsible, attack-minded game in camp. The move almost certainly had nothing to do with his play. The 23-year-old from Billerica and Boston College can be assigned to Providence without going on waivers.

The Bruins on Thursday held one practice session rather than the usual two, and appear to have cut down their roster to 25 opening-night hopefuls.

That is not the case for Jack Studnicka and Chris Wagner, who would have to clear waivers to be sent down. Both of those players were at practice, skating on a line with left wing Taylor Hall. All three were wearing special jerseys that signified they are injured. Studnicka and Wagner were in red — typically meaning “no contact” — while Hall and defenseman Matt Grzelcyk were in yellow.

It was a rough-and-tumble game Wednesday against the Rangers for Studnicka and Wagner. Studnicka took a hard hit from Vincent Trocheck, drawing the ire of the Bruins. Wagner hits anything in an opposing jersey.

Other notes from camp:

▪ Jakub Lauko, the left-shot winger, remains with the varsity. The 22-year-old fourth-year pro was skating the right wing on a fourth line with Trent Frederic (LW) and Tomas Nosek (C).

▪ Top prospects Fabian Lysell and John Beecher, who can be reassigned without waivers, were not at practice. Four others who do need waivers — goalie Keith Kinkaid, forwards Joona Koppanen and Vinni Lettieri, and defenseman Dan Renouf — were absent, and likely headed for the waiver wire.

▪ Nick Foligno took a turn at No. 1 left wing, riding with Patrice Bergeron and Jake DeBrusk. The all-Czechia line of Pavel Zacha, David Krejci and David Pastrnak was back together after lighting up the Rangers on Wednesday in a 5-4 win.

▪ A.J. Greer was at No. 3 left wing, with Charlie Coyle and Craig Smith. Greer appears to have a leg up on Frederic, who was riding one left-wing slot below him.

▪ The defense pairs (Hampus Lindholm-Brandon Carlo, Mike Reilly-Jakub Zboril, Derek Forbort-Connor Clifton) looked like what coach Jim Montgomery could roll out on opening night next Wednesday in Washington.

Matt Grzelcyk, still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and the still-unsigned Anton Stralman were an extra pair.

