EMass girls’ volleyball: With her 1,000th career dig, Dennis-Yarmouth’s Grace Presswood headlines Players of the Week

Kate Jiang, BB&N — In straight set wins over Austin Prep, Nobles, and Winsor, the senior setter tallied 98 assists for the Knights (6-1).

Julia Leonardo, Attleboro — The sophomore outside hitter collected 52 kills and 29 digs in two Hockomock League wins pushing the Bombardiers to 10-1.

Grace Presswood, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior captain recorded her 1,000th dig in a 3-0 win against defending D3 state champion Old Rochester and racked up 36 total kills in three D-Y wins.