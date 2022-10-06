EMass girls’ volleyball: With her 1,000th career dig, Dennis-Yarmouth’s Grace Presswood headlines Players of the Week

Kate Jiang, BB&N — In straight set wins over Austin Prep, Nobles, and Winsor, the senior setter tallied 98 assists for the Knights (6-1).
Julia Leonardo, Attleboro — The sophomore outside hitter collected 52 kills and 29 digs in two Hockomock League wins pushing the Bombardiers to 10-1.
Grace Presswood, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior captain recorded her 1,000th dig in a 3-0 win against defending D3 state champion Old Rochester and racked up 36 total kills in three D-Y wins.
Claire Ryan, Ursuline — The 6-foot senior middle leads the Bears in kills (89) and blocks (19), fueling an 11-1 start for the Bears.
Olivia Silva, Case — With 49 assists, the senior captain carried the Cardinals (10-1, 8-0) to South Coast wins against Old Rochester and Dighton-Rehoboth.
