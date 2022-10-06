Girls’ volleyball: If you’re looking for a hotbed of volleyball, look no further than the Cape Ann League

Yes, girls’ volleyball in the Cape Ann League is very good, and getting better.

Ipswich, the defending Division 4 state champion, is ranked No. 1 in the MIAA power rankings. Newburyport, a program that did not go varsity until 2017, owns the top spot in Division 3. And Lynnfield, always a contender, has a dominant four-year player closing out a stellar career.

“ ‘There are a lot of opportunities for kids to get to know the sport of volleyball. And I think along with that, they are just learning how fun it is.’ Ipswich girls' volleyball coach Staci Sonke on volleyball's popularity in the Cape Ann League communities

In Year 5, Newburyport is 12-1 and coach Lori Solazzois thrilled about the growth of the program.

“It was kind of an uphill battle initially, but the kids were really excited about playing, you know, a new sport in the town,” said Solazzo, whose inaugural team went winless. “And, as the years have gone by, the interest and the excitement around volleyball has really grown. I mean, every year, we’re, you know, we have around 50 girls trying out.”

Ipswich girls' volleyball coach Staci Sonke, high-fiving Alivia Mossler (11), said the emergence of the Cape Ann League as a volleyball hotbed is directly related to the level of interest in the sport at the youth level. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Ipswich coach Staci Sonke also attributes the increased strength of the league to an influx of interest in volleyball at all ages throughout the area.

“I feel like it’s a true testament to the communities up here,” Sonke said. “And just truly grabbing hold of a volleyball as a sport, there’s a ton of middle school programs that are starting so kids are starting to get introduced to the game really young.

“There’s a lot of club teams in the area, too. So there are a lot of opportunities for kids to get to know the sport of volleyball. And I think along with that, they are just learning how fun it is.”

Newburyport has already faced both Ipswich and Lynnfield, winning 3-1 over Lynnfield, but falling to Ipswich for its only loss of the season.

While the No. 9 Tigers (9-1) swept Lynnfield and Newburyport, Sonke doesn’t believe the rematches will be so easy.

“We’ve already played both teams once, but they were super competitive matches despite them being 3-0 wins for us,” Sonke said. “I really felt like it was back and forth. And the 3-0 score wasn’t really a test to to a challenge that both teams [brought], we were battling point for point.”

At Lynnfield, Brent Ashley has a tremendous players in senior Ella Gizmunt, who is on target to reach 1,000 career kills Tuesday against North Reading.

“I’ve been keeping [Gizmunt] to under 15 kills a match. It would be kind of special to do at home. I want to take the ball off the court as soon as she actually gets that we can put in our trophy case,” Ashley said. “It’s tough man, like where did these teams come from? You’re seeing a lot of really good teams start to get really good really fast. You’ve got to love it for the sport because the game is getting better, the games get faster and it’s really fun to watch.”

Ipswich senior captain Grace Sorenson is one of the more talented volleyball players in the Cape Ann League. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Gizmunt and Ipswich captain Grace Sorenson, who is committed to Bryant, are the top offensive athletes in the league.

In relation to the increased competition within the league, all three coaches mentioned that there are interscholastic relationships between some of girls who have played on club teams together, such as Mill City, MASS Impact, Avidity, and previously Evo North Shore Juniors.

“That just makes it fun for us to go and travel because you know the people,” Sonke said. “You get to kind of have that fun banter before and after the game, and it’s just different and it makes the whole volleyball community better by just knowing people outside of your team.”

All three teams will play next week as Ipswich hosts Newburyport Tuesday and Lynnfield Thursday. Newburyport will host the rematch against Lynnfield Oct. 20.

Service points

▪ In its second match, Case lost to Dartmouth, but then won nine in a row.

The Cardinals were swept in the first meeting on Sept. 9, which coach Brendan Kelly referred to as a “gut check,” but as they started to win again, their self-confidence began to increase. It was reflected in the way the Cardinals rallied from a first-set loss to Dartmouth in the Sept. 28 rematch and showed their grit in winning the two-hour match in five sets.

“The second time around, the first set we got killed again and we’re all kind of looking at each other like, ‘Not this again,’ ” Kelly said. “We started making a couple of plays and the confidence levels started getting up.”

Senior setter Olivia Silva and junior outside hitter Hannah Storm have been pivotal in the major developments of the program. Kelly said the win was a testament to how well-connected his team has become. Going game by game, the Cardinals try to focus on what’s ahead, but know the overall goal is to make a deep tournament run.

“We do not want Sept. 28 to be the highlight of our season,” Kelly said. “We’ve moved on, we’re not really talking about it anymore. Can’t lose time in the now.”

▪ In an ultra competitive Hockomock League, a young Attleboro team is 8-1 in league play and shares a spot at the top of the standings with Franklin and King Philip.

After graduating 10 seniors coach Mary Katherine Runey wanted to make a statement that it is not a rebuilding year. Junior setter Natalie Brojek and sophomore outside hitter Julia Leonardo have been forces.

“I think their presence helps us maintain a level of consistency,” Runey said. “While Natalie and Julia are such an athletic presence and a wealth of volleyball knowledge, they always can anticipate the next play.”

The edge Attleboro’s young stars provided helped the Bombadiers defeat Franklin in a morale-boosting, five-set thriller Sept. 30.

“They went in knowing we’re playing Franklin, which is a fiercely competitive team,” Runey said. “I think that they were a little [bit] in their shell. I called a timeout halfway through that game and I said, ‘I don’t want to see anybody look at the score again,’ and the win was huge.”

▪ As her team fell to the ground, senior Samantha Driend stood alone on the Methuen side of the court following the outside hitter’s 1,000th career kill against Dracut Wednesday night.

Starting the season in need of 230 kills to reach her career milestone, Driend went on a torrid pace to achieve the mark, which was bolstered by a 30-kill performance against North Andover. She now ranks as the current all-time record holder for the Rangers with seven regular-season games remaining to extend her total.

Games to watch

Friday, No. 13 Old Rochester hosts No. 14 Dennis-Yarmouth, 4:30 p.m. — After the Dolphins (8-3) defeated Old Rochester (6-2) last Friday, the Bulldogs have a chance to get even on their home court.

Friday, No. 3 Barnstable hosts Westborough, 6:00 p.m. — An undefeated Barnstable (10-0) team takes on its next challenge, facing 2021 Division 2 finalist Westborough.

Friday, No. 5 Needham hosts No. 7 Newton South, 7:30 p.m. — The Lions have started strong sporting an 8-1 record, but travel out of league to face a powerful Needham (6-1) team.

Tuesday, No. 9 Ipswich hosts No. 10 Newburyport, 5:30 p.m. — With the Clippers’ only loss coming against Ipswich (8-1) on Sept. 14, Newburyport looks to get revenge and solidify the spot at the top of Cape Ann.

Wednesday, No. 5 Needham hosts No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury, 4 p.m. — A stellar nonleague matchup as L-S (10-1) travels to the home of the Rockets.

Correspondent Tyler Foy contributed to this story.