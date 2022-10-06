Justin Marques (2 TDs) leads the charge for unbeaten Fairhaven (5-0) in South Coast rout of Joseph Case

Justin Marques had his fingerprints all over Fairhaven’s triumph.

The Blue Devils, averaging 33.8 points on offense while allowing 7.6 points on defense, took another step towards that objective by remaining unbeaten at 5-0 after a convincing 49-6 over Joseph Case on Thursday night in a South Coast home victory .

After going 8-3 and suffering a first-round exit in the playoffs last season, the Fairhaven football team seems determined to accomplish more — much more — this season.

The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore rushed for his 11th and 12th touchdowns of the season, while forcing a fumble senior teammate Colin Pacheco scooped up and returned for a touchdown.

Advertisement

All of this came in Fairhaven’s first-quarter scoring onslaught that put the game hopelessly out of each for the winless visitors (0-5).

“He is dominating the football game in all aspects,” coach Derek Almeida said of Marques. “Whether it’s running, blocking, tackling, defending the pass, defending the run, pass rush . . . He’s made big plays, at least 3-4 huge plays, game-breaking plays in each game this year on both sides of the ball.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

And it’s not as though Marques is featured on every play.

Under Almeida, the Blue Devils spread the ball, with seniors Westin Chase and Dylan Rodriques sharing touches with Marques while blocking for each other.

“I really like the mentality of the team,” Almeida said. “They’re good tough kids that do things the right way, and enjoy each other and really love the game of football.”

While the roster has its standouts, Almeida said a big reason the Blue Devils are undefeated is the inspiring play of the upperclassmen, which has elevated the whole team.

Pacheco, who has logged double-duty playing on the offensive and defensive lines, and classmate Connor Sorrelle, who features as a three-way player, have expanded their roles.

Advertisement

Almeida, who played running back and safety at Fairhaven, helped restore a winning culture to his alma mater’s football team, recording its first winning season in almost a decade when he took over the program three years ago.

“I grew up two blocks from the school and I don’t think I missed a game until I went away to college [at UMass-Dartmouth],” said Almeida, who served as the team’s waterboy when his father was Fairhaven’s head coach. “I think my mom brought me to games when I was in the womb.”

While attending college, Almeida coached the Fairhaven freshman team for a season. After coaching stints at Falmouth and New Bedford Vocational, Almeida eventually returned to his hometown.

“It’s great to be a part of a successful program that is heading in the right direction,” he said. “I think the school and the community is really enjoying the success the team is having. We’re proud that we’re building something that kids want to take part in.”

Plymouth South 28, Pembroke 22 — Casious Johnson scored touchdowns from 7 and 9 yards out in the third and fourth quarters to complete the comeback for the Panthers (5-0).

Plymouth South’s undefeated record was in jeopardy, after trailing 15-0 at the end of the first quarter, but Declan Davis hauled in a 24-yard touchdown pass from Cole Brunstrom to get on the board before the half, and Gio Lynch opened the second half scoring on a 14-yard TD run.

Advertisement

“We didn’t play well until the second half,” said coach Darren Fruzzetti. “To score that touchdown and take control of the momentum was big for us.

“A [lot of] credit to our kids for not giving up on each other and sticking to the ultimate goal.”

The Panthers defense faced a goal-to-go situation late in the fourth, but forced the turnover on downs with 40 seconds remaining. Fruzzetti said it reminded him of a play last week where the Panthers had to stop a two-point conversion in overtime.

“It’s chaotic,” he said. “But we have 19 seniors . . . They’ve been on both ends of those situations. Everybody has each other’s back, and they’ve been in so many pressure situations, and that’s the reason we were able to come out on top.”

Bishop Feehan 65, Arlington Catholic 18 — Nick Yanchuk racked up over 250 yards rushing and five touchdowns as the Shamrocks (2-3) earned their second straight Catholic Central League victory.

“It’s just getting back to work tomorrow, watching the film, taking it day by day. That’s what we’ve done,” Bishop Feehan coach Bryan Pinabell said. “We don’t look back, we don’t look too far ahead.

“I always tell the boys the most important day is the next day.”

Bishop Fenwick 34, Cardinal Spellman 3 — Troy Irizarry scored three touchdowns (two rushing, one receiving) and Bryce Leaman passed for two scores to lead the Crusaders (5-0) to a Catholic Central win.

Carver 21, Randolph 0 — Tyler Lennox passed for three touchdowns, with Robbie Peterson collecting two of them for the Crusaders (2-3), while the defense shut out the Division 8 defending champions.

Advertisement

Dedham 35, Millis 7 — AJ Pinet broke through for three touchdowns, and Stephen Knight scored a pair, including a 68-yard reception from Joe Goffredo in the second quarter, for the Marauders (2-3) to take the Tri-Valley victory.

Lynn Classical 22, Malden 6 — Tyren Hoeun rushed for the opening touchdown on the way to 183 yards on the ground for the Rams (4-1) in the Greater Boston League victory.

Dontae Rucker scored the go-ahead touchdown and recorded a late interception to help clinch the win.



