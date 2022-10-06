Nate Weitzer’s highs school football picks and games to watch for Week 5

North Attleborough at Milford : The Scarlet Hawks (4-0) opened Hockomock League play with a 24-0 shutout of Attleboro and the dangerous Rocketeers (2-1) have impressive wins over Bishop Feehan and Mansfield on their early ledger. Pick : MILFORD.

There are 29 remaining undefeated teams in Eastern Mass. as we head into a Week 5 slate that is loaded with key league matchups. Something has to give in the Merrimack Valley Conference with Andover (4-0) and Methuen (4-0) battling for the top spot in the MVC 1, while rivals Billerica (4-0) and Tewksbury (4-0) battle for first place in the MVC II. Peabody (4-0) looks to stay hot with Mid-Wach leader Leominster (4-0) coming to town, and Hull (4-0) hosts Mashpee (3-0) on Saturday night in a key South Shore League Tobin clash.

Advertisement

Andover at Methuen: Coming off the program’s first win over Central Catholic in a decade, the Golden Warriors need to hit the rest button as they prepare for a tough test at Nicholson Stadium against the Eason brothers and Methuen’s explosive offense. Pick: METHUEN.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Tewksbury at Billerica: J.T. Green has been slinging it with nine TD passes along with seven rushing TD passes in a 4-0 start for Billerica. Tewksbury (4-0) has been dominating on the ground with Alex Arbogast and Sean Hirtle splitting the workload. Pick: BILLERICA.

Abington at Rockland: It’s a Division 6 Super Bowl rematch and another tough game for contending teams in the South Shore League. Rockland (3-1) has won three straight since falling at Hingham in Week 1 and Abington (2-2) has bounced back from early losses to Cohasset and Apponequet. Pick: ROCKLAND.

Holliston at Ashland: Both teams come into their first Tri-Valley League tilt with 3-1 records. Holliston will look to score a key win over the reigning league champs before hosting Norwood in Week 6. Pick: HOLLISTON.

Advertisement

Franklin at Taunton: Taunton coach Brad Sidwell takes on his former program with his son, Luke Sidwell, playing defensive back for the Panthers (3-1). The Tigers (3-1) pushed second-ranked King Philip to the brink in a 26-24 loss last Friday. Pick: TAUNTON.

Somerset-Berkley at Apponequet: The Raiders (3-1) come into this South Coast Conference showdown averaging 38.4 ppg. with huge outings against Lawrence and Dighton-Rehoboth. Meanwhile, Apponequet (3-1) has taken more of a defensive approach while winning three straight. Pick: APPONEQUET.

Brighton at TechBoston: Tech (3-0) took a bye last week while Brighton (3-1) fell in a nonleague game at West Bridgewater. Both Boston City League teams are on the rise with their sights set on a division crown. Pick: BRIGHTON.

Mashpee at Hull: After falling in the Division 8 Super Bowl last season, the Pirates (4-0) have been on a mission this year. Mashpee (3-0) is looking to return to its status as a top team in the loaded South Shore League. Pick: HULL.

Milton Academy at Thayer: The Mustangs (1-1) absorbed their first ISL loss in over a year to Lawrence Academy last Saturday. Thayer (1-1) fell at BB&N, so both teams will look to bounce back Saturday afternoon in Braintree. Pick: MILTON ACADEMY.

Thursday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Arlington Catholic at Bishop Feehan, 6; Cardinal Spellman at Bishop Fenwick, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Minuteman at Whittier, 6.

PATRIOT — Pembroke at Plymouth South, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Joseph Case at Fairhaven, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Randolph at Carver, 6.

Advertisement

TRI-VALLEY — Millis at Dedham.

CENTRAL MASS.

NONLEAGUE — Narragansett at Auburn, 7:30.

Friday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

BAY STATE — Framingham at Newton North, 6; Needham at Braintree, 6; Wellesley at Natick, 6; Milton at Weymouth, 7.

BOSTON CITY — East Boston at O’Bryant, 4; Brighton at TechBoston, 6; Latin Academy at English High, 6.

CAPE & ISLANDS — Sandwich at Nantucket, 5; Dennis-Yarmouth at Falmouth, 6; Nauset at Martha’s Vineyard, 6.

CAPE ANN — Triton at North Reading, 6; Hamilton-Wenham at Lynnfield, 6:30; Ipswich at Amesbury, 6:30; Pentucket at Newburyport, 6:30.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL — Archbishop Williams at Cathedral, 6.

CATHOLIC CONFERENCE — Malden Catholic at St. John’s Prep, 6; Catholic Memorial at St. John’s (Shrewsbury), 7; Xaverian at BC High, 7.

COMMONWEALTH — Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7; Greater Lowell at Shawsheen, 7; KIPP Academy at Manchester Essex, 7; Lynn Tech at Nashoba Valley Tech, 7.

DUAL COUNTY — Lincoln-Sudbury at Acton-Boxborough, 6:30; Concord-Carlisle at Wayland, 7; Waltham at Bedford, 7; Westford at Newton South, 7.

GREATER BOSTON — Lynn Classical at Malden, 6; Medford at Somerville, 6; Revere at Everett, 6; Chelsea at Lynn English, 6:30.

HOCKOMOCK — Foxborough at Stoughton, 6; Canton at Oliver Ames, 7; Franklin at Taunton, 7; King Philip at Attleboro, 7; North Attleborough at Milford, 7.

MAYFLOWER — Upper Cape at Holbrook/Avon, 6.

MERRIMACK VALLEY — Andover at Methuen, 7; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7; Tewksbury at Billerica, 7.

Advertisement

MIDDLESEX — Burlington at Wakefield, 6; Melrose at Stoneham, 6:30; Reading at Woburn, 7; Watertown at Wilmington, 7; Winchester at Belmont, 7.

NORTHEASTERN — Beverly at Danvers, 6:30; Masconomet at Marblehead, 6:30; Salem at Saugus, 6:30; Winthrop at Gloucester, 7.

PATRIOT — Duxbury at Plymouth North, 7; Hanover at Quincy, 7; Hingham at Marshfield, 7; North Quincy at Scituate, 7; Silver Lake at Whitman-Hanson, 7.

SOUTH COAST — Dighton-Rehoboth at Old Rochester, 6:30; Somerset Berkley at Apponequet, 6:30.

SOUTH SHORE — Abington at Rockland, 7; Norwell at Middleborough, 7.

TRI-VALLEY — Norton at Medway, 6:15; Holliston at Ashland, 7; Norwood at Hopkinton, 7; Westwood at Medfield, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Roxbury Prep at Sharon, 4; West Bridgewater at Wareham, 4; Atlantis at South Boston, 6; Blue Hills at Monty Tech, 6; New Bedford at Barnstable, 6; Shrewsbury at Walpole, 6; Southeastern at Brookline, 6; Weston at Boston Latin, 6; Monomoy at Bourne, 6:30; Old Colony at Greater New Bedford, 6:30; Dracut at North Middlesex, 7; Leominster at Peabody, 7; Northeast at Swampscott, 7;

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Dexter Southfield at St. Paul’s, 5:30.

ISL — Nobles at Roxbury Latin, 4:15; St. Mark’s at Brooks, 6.

CENTRAL MASS.

DUAL VALLEY — Nipmuc at St. Bernard’s, 7.

MID-WACH — Littleton at Clinton, 7; Lunenburg at Gardner, 7; Marlborough at Fitchburg, 7; Maynard/Advanced Math and Science at Groton-Dunstable, 7; Oakmont at Hudson, 7; Quabbin at Ayer Shirley, 7; Shepherd Hill at Algonquin, 7; Westborough at Nashoba, 7.

NONLEAGUE — Grafton at Doherty, 6:30; Abby Kelley Foster at Murdock, 7; Southbridge at Keefe Tech, 7; Sutton at Millbury, 7; Wachusett at Salem (N.H.), 7; Worcester South at Tantasqua, 7; Agawam at Wahconah, 7.

Advertisement

SWCL — David Prouty at Bartlett, 7; Quaboag at Oxford, 7.

WESTERN MASS.

AA — Chicopee Comprehensive at Longmeadow, 7; Minnechaug at Holyoke/Dean Tech, 7; Springfield Central at Westfield, 7.

INTERCOUNTY — Easthampton at Belchertown, 6; Franklin County Tech at Ware, 7; Hoosac Valley at Frontier, 7; Mahar at Athol, 7; Palmer at Greenfield, 7; Lee at Commerce, 8.

SUBURBAN — Taconic at Putnam, 5:30; Pittsfield at Chicopee, 6; East Longmeadow at West Springfield, 7; Northampton at Amherst-Pelham, 7; South Hadley at Ludlow, 7.

TRI-COUNTY — McCann Tech at Pathfinder, 7; Smith Vocational at Monument Mtn., 7.

Saturday’s games

EASTERN MASS.

COMMONWEALTH — Georgetown at Lowell Catholic, 11a.

MAYFLOWER — Diman at Tri-County, 1; South Shore Voc-Tech at Cape Cod Tech, 1.

MIDDLESEX — Lexington at Arlington, 12.

SOUTH SHORE — Mashpee at Hull, 6.

TRI-VALLEY — Bellingham at Dover-Sherborn, 3:45.

NONLEAGUE — Bristol-Plymouth at St. John Paul II, 12; St. Paul at Blackstone-Millville/Hopedale, 12; East Bridgewater at Northbridge, 3.

NEPSAC

EVERGREEN — Pingree at Canterbury, 12:30; Berkshire at Kingswood-Oxford, 2:30.

ISL — Belmont Hill at St. Sebastian’s, 10:30a; Tabor at Rivers, 1; Milton Academy at Thayer, 1:30; Groton at Middlesex, 2:30; Governor’s Academy at BB&N, 3; St. George’s at Lawrence Academy, 3:30.

NONLEAGUE — Portsmouth Abbey at Albany Academy, 2; Austin Prep at Worcester Academy, 2:30; Taft at Phillips Andover, 4.

CENTRAL MASS.

COLONIAL — Bay Path at Blackstone Valley, 12.

INTER-HIGH — Worcester North at Burncoat, 12.

MID-WACH — West Boylston at Tyngsborough, 6.

SWCL — Leicester at Uxbridge, 1.



