Phillips Andover baseball coach Kevin Graber follows a lead to a position with Cubs

In the days that followed, Graber met with members of the front office, analytics staff, and coaches, in what amounted to a job interview. He was a hit.

An adept technician and clinician on secondary leads, et al, on the diamond, the Phillips Andover baseball coach had no idea what would emerge from that meeting.

Kevin Graber was in Chicago this summer, presenting at the American Baseball Coaches Association national convention, when the Cubs asked if he would be interested in coming over to Wrigley Field to talk baserunning.

On Wednesday, the 53-year-old Graber resigned as coach at Phillips Andover to accept a coordinator/coaching position with the Cubs.

Advertisement

Graber, who led the Big Blue to five Central New England Prep championships in 12 years, will serve as the complex coordinator at Chicago’s spring training facility in Mesa, Ariz., and as well as manage the club’s rookie league team.

Since 2012, 64 players under Graber’s watch have either played at the college level or are currently committed to playing at the next level, including 6-foot-5-inch senior lefthander Thomas White of Rowley, arguably the nation’s top pitching prospect who is headed to Vanderbilt.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“We have a Division 1 [prep] team, and that’s hard,” said Graber.

“It’s not just how talented the team is, it’s the amount of time invested into the team and their family. It’s not that the grass is greener on the other side because the grass is emerald green here, but it’s a great opportunity in the Cubs organization.”

Graber, while an adept tactician, developed strong bonds with the players in addition to developing their skills on the diamond. Through his role as an upperclassmen house counselor and 11th grade academic advisor, Graber’s connection with students was something that made Phillips Andover special.

“The relationships, that’s what it comes down to any impact that you’re able to have on a place.”

Advertisement





Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.