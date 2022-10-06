Red Sox end-of-season press conference: Watch live and see key takeaways

We’ll offer takeaways and key quotes here. Follow along below and click here to refresh .

Chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom, general manager Brian O’Halloran, president Sam Kennedy, and manager Alex Cora will speak to the media.

The Red Sox are holding their season-ending press conference at Fenway Park on Thursday.



Key quotes

Sam Kennedy: “We fell short of our goal this year. Each and every year, our goal is to play in October. That’s on us. ... We obviously fell well short [of that goal]. ... We’re excited about building this thing back up and being competitive in 2023 and beyond.”

Kennedy: “It’s been frustrating in terms of the record in the AL East this year, but we couldn’t be more confident in our baseball operations leadership.”

Chaim Bloom: “The bottom line with respect to 2022 is we didn’t get it done. Period. ... We expected to be in the postseason. We’re not.”

Key takeaways

On the Red Sox trying to re-sign Xander Bogaerts:

“That process is going to start right away from our end. We haven’t found that path yet. We still want to. We’re going to work really hard at it.” — Chaim Bloom

On the involvement of ownership (John Henry and Tom Werner):

“They’re as accountable as anyone in our organization, they want to win as much as anyone in our organization. … John and Tom’s commitment level to this organization is as high as it’s ever been.” — Sam Kennedy

